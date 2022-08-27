James Van Der Beek sues Sirius XM after the satellite radio station pulls the plug on his podcast

<!–

James Van Der Beek’s plans for a podcast have apparently been crushed, so he’s now letting his lawyers do the talking.

The 45-year-old actor is suing Sirius XM and Stitcher after they pulled the plug on a deal that would guarantee him $700,000 for 40 episodes.

In legal documents obtained by: The blastthe Pose actor claims that the satellite radio company has backtracked on the deal.

The submission claims, “In late 2021, (James) began pursuing the opportunity to create a podcast based on his long-standing acting career, on-screen characters, and life as a husband and father of six.”

Van Der Beek has been married to his wife, Kimberly Brook, 40, since 2010, and they are parents to Olivia, 11, Joshua, 10, Annabel, eight, Emilia, six, Gwendolyn, four, and Jeremiah, 10 months.

He would serve as the host of the podcast, conducting interviews, providing commentary and insight behind the scenes of past work, and sharing the kind of unique perspective as an artist, seeker and public figure that has become the hallmark of his social media . presence,” the document continued.

The Bad Hair star has over a million followers on Instagram and over 300,000 followers on TikTok.

The suit continued, “This was a lucrative business opportunity that would undoubtedly have been a huge commercial success given its worldwide fan base.”

The Varsity Blues star is seeking damages of $700,000 or more.

His legal team reports that after receiving an email confirming they were about to close the deal, senior management decided to call off the deal.

The company reportedly walked away after a Zoom call claiming “it has a new policy to have their finance team review the deals, and the finance team has rejected this deal.”

The CSI: Cyber ​​actor claims he owes damages because when Sirius and Stitcher made their offer, he stopped shopping the podcast for other outlets.

“He stopped negotiating with other buyers and affirmatively declined those other offers (as well as other acting opportunities) in order to devote his full time and attention to creating the Defendants podcast.”