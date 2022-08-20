James Van Der Beek shares heartfelt post about two pregnancy losses and reveals ‘healing’ takes time

James Van Der Beek uploaded a photo series to his Instagram earlier on Friday to open up and reflect on two devastating pregnancy losses.

The 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor and wife Kimberly Brook share six children but suffered a total of five miscarriages in nine years, including one in 2019, followed by another briefly a year later in 2020.

In his post, the hardworking father explained that the family had reached peace after the losses, saying, “Healing comes at its own pace.”

In the photo series, James explained that the first photo, showing himself and one of his sons, was taken shortly after Kimberly’s first miscarriage in 2019.

‘Photo #1 we had just lost a baby who was 18 weeks pregnant and nearly lost @vanderkimberly in the process.’ He then went on to highlight other difficulties he was dealing with at the time. “I had a partnership that went south quickly.”

“And I had just started a reality dance competition that I had won. (I feel like three of those four are pretty recognizable),’ the actor added for a touch of humor.

The second photo he shared was taken earlier this month in August. James was seen in the photo with two of his children, including baby Jeremiah who was welcomed in October 2021 after Kimberly’s two miscarriages.

The star went on to explain that after the loss of the baby, “We rented an #RV at the last minute and drove north. No real plan, just day to day. Late one evening we drove into a quaint little RV park I’d booked a few hours earlier and woke up next to this river.”

The Varsity Blues actor discussed accepting the loss and pain in order to heal properly.

“And so the process began—not necessarily of healing—but of being present. Present to the pain. Present to the beauty around us. And presenting to the acceptance that I am in a process that I did not understand.’

James added that the family returned after visiting the river in 2019, except they were no longer mourning a loss.

“2 ½ years later, after another late pregnancy loss, after that project came to a complete standstill, after we moved to a new state and got our own motorhome… we came back to the same spot. With a brand new baby boy.’

The Rules Of Attraction star said there is always hope, despite how saddened he felt about the losses of the past few years.

“When I think back to that first journey, I’m amazed at how much I didn’t know about the path to where I am now…and how much peace I could feel in the midst of that darkness.”

Growing family: James and Kimberly married in 2010 and have six children together, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah

At the end of his statement, James added some inspiring and moving words: “Whatever you’re going through…if you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, or even know where to look for it… .’

“I invite you not to underestimate the power of a small change of scenery… and take the time to sit right where you are,” the talented star continued. Healing goes at its own pace. Presence may well be a requirement.’

After the miscarriages, the Van Der Beek family has risen and moved from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2021 for a fresh start.

The couple opened up to People about the great transition. “It’s the deepest breath, and the kids love Texas. By moving here, they can disperse and become self-sufficient because nature becomes their toy,” Kimberly said.

James also weighed in to settle on a large ranch. ‘We are very happy here. It’s very healing.’

Past Relationship: Before James tied the knot with Kimberly, James was previously married to actress Heather Ann McComb, but after saying “I do” in 2003, the two divorced in 2010.

