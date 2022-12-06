James Toback is accused of sexual misconduct by THIRTY-EIGHT women used a ’12-step playbook’

More than three dozen women have come together to file a joint lawsuit against alleged ‘serial sexual predator’ director James Toback for sexual misconduct.

In a lengthy 90-page court document, the women allege the director “used his reputation, power, and influence in the entertainment industry” to “attract young women through fraud, coercion, force, and intimidation.” to compromising situations in which he was falsely imprisoned, sexually abused, assaulted and/or mistreated.’

The alleged abuse spans a 38-year period, dating back to 1984, and the victims say they are only now finding the courage to speak out due to Toback’s explicit and implicit threats to blacklist them from the industry, physically harm them, and/or or even kill them if they didn’t comply and kept silent about the sexual abuse they suffered.’

Director James Toback, 78, was ‘hanging around’ New York City to attract women using his status in the industry, according to a new lawsuit filed by 38 women. He is photographed in 2013.

The director is also alleged to have told several victims that he had murdered people in the past, including a therapist at Harvard, and that he had “killed someone with a fork” and that he had mob ties to scare anyone. be whistleblowers

Toback also threatened to ruin the women’s careers if they ever told anyone about the alleged assaults.

A woman identified as Jane Doe 5 in the lawsuit alleged that he told her that she “could never tell anyone anything” and that if she did, “she would never have a career in Hollywood.”

The suit alleges how Toback, 78, would make women “act provocative” and then goad them into performing sexual acts on him, all under the guise of “seeing if they were right for the supposed role,” which was generally non-existent.

The allegations of sexual abuse date back to 1984 and allege that Toback “blacklisted, physically harmed, or threatened to kill” the women if they did not comply. He is photographed in 2017.

Toback, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 1991 for the film Bugsy, “prowled the streets of New York City” looking for young women “to abuse who were or wanted to be involved in the entertainment industry.” entertainment,” the 90-page lawsuit alleges

The lawsuit lays out details of what his accusers say was a 12-step playbook that Toback used as a ploy to entrap them and potentially target hundreds of victims.

Once Toback set the bait, he “deceitfully gained their trust and consent to meet with him by promoting his influence as a film director and screenwriter, and his friendship and work with famous actors,” according to the lawsuit.

“Defendant Toback targeted young women using the same ruse over and over again with hundreds of victims, often using the same hotlines, facilitators, and locations where he was able to perpetrate his abuse on unsuspecting young women, including the plaintiffs, for decades.” lawsuits.

The lawsuit comes five years after most of the women first went public with the allegations during a series of interviews with the Los Angeles Times at the height of the #MeToo movement when allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein also came to light.

The lawsuit also names the Harvard Club, pictured, alleging that the director used the facility to attack some women.

In addition to Toback, the women are suing New York City’s posh Harvard Club for allegedly being complicit in allowing “Toback’s abuse to continue unchecked.”

Toback graduated from Harvard in 1966, giving him a lifetime membership to the exclusive private members’ club.

‘Toback repeatedly used his membership and affiliation with the Harvard Club of New York City to facilitate and carry out his abuse, luring his victims to the Harvard Club for food and drinks and attacking them in the dining room, on the stairs, in the Baths and the Harvard Club Hotel. rooms,’ the court documents state.

Toback was “allowed unrestricted access in and around the Harvard Club” and “repeatedly used prestige and privacy” despite several women denouncing the director.

The club is alleged to have done nothing about his behavior and the lawsuit accuses the club of gross negligence for allowing Toback to maintain his membership and use its facilities.

The lawsuit details how in 2018, five women reported their personal accounts of sexual abuse by Toback to the Harvard Club.

One woman alleged that the director “chased us on the streets of New York City” and “misled us with the promise of auditions at the Harvard Club”, using the “name of the club as bait to take advantage of young women”.

“He exploited the dreams and vulnerabilities of hundreds of young women,” the woman alleged, noting how the club “continually met Toback’s needs, providing him with a safe haven for his criminal and reprehensible acts.”

Toback’s membership finally ended in 2017 according to a club spokesperson.

“The Harvard Club does not comment on pending litigation,” said Irene Reidy, the club’s director of communications.

When Toback was not using the club, he is alleged to have assaulted his victims in various other places in New York, including his editing studio, apartment, hotel rooms, public parks, and even his mother’s house.

Toback said above Rolling Stone anyone who accused him of sexual harassment was a ‘fucking liar or asshole or both’.

Actress Selma Blair once revealed how Toback threatened to gouge out her eyes and kill her if she said he sexually assaulted her.

One plaintiff, Sarah MacKay, accuses Toback of sexually assaulting her around 2004 and 2005. At the time, she was about 21 years old.

MacKay alleges that she met at Tobak’s mother’s apartment and he asked her to remove her clothes. She then ‘pinned her arms to the chair she was sitting in and pressed her penis against her leg until she ejaculated on her pants’.

It is not the first time that Toback has been accused of sexual harassment and assault. There are claims of up to 400 women throughout his life. Each and every time he has denied all of those accusations.

They include actresses Julianne Moore and Rachel McAdams who were also among those who accused Toback of sexual harassment or assault in 2018.

McAdams said she was 21 and “in the middle of drama school” when she auditioned with Toback.

After a promising audition, the 44-year-old said the director congratulated her and told her she was talented and would like to work the part with her.

He lured her to his hotel that night, she said, later telling her that he had “masturbated countless times” to her since her audition.

She said she hoped those comments were “test,” but after he came back from the bathroom to tell her that he masturbated thinking about her and asked to see her pubic hair, she excused herself and left.

“This has been a huge source of embarrassment for me, who didn’t have the means to get up and leave,” he said.

“I was very lucky that I left and he didn’t physically assault me ​​in any way.”

“I’ve literally been afraid for 17 years of James Toback, who threatened to murder me and, you know, put me in concrete shoes and gouge my eyes out with a Bic pen if I ever told anyone,” she said. The conversation in January 2018.

Blair, 50, said she was an “actress in the making” when Toback met her at a hotel restaurant, after first trying to get them to meet in her hotel room.

Once at the restaurant, he claimed, a waitress said he couldn’t come downstairs and that he should meet him in his hotel room, which he did, against his own “better judgment”.

She said that once there, their conversation turned to her estranged father, and Toback told her: ‘I could kill him. I do it all the time, I meet people.

After another 40 minutes, she said, he told her to undress, even though the paper he was reading was from a lawyer in court, saying he needed to see “how her body moves.”

Blair said that she took off her top, which made her feel embarrassed, and then Toback told her that she had to have sex with him: “You have to do this for me,” he allegedly told her. You can’t leave until I’m discharged.

When she refused again, he said, he told her to touch his nipples while he masturbated.

“I thought, ‘Well, if I can get out of here without getting raped…'” he said.

When she tried to look away in embarrassment, he grabbed her head and forced her to make eye contact with him, she alleged.

And once it was over, he said, he threatened to kill her if she “went against him.”

‘I have people who will pull up in a car and kidnap her and dump her in the Hudson River with cinder blocks on her feet. You understand what I’m talking about, right? she is supposed to have said.

Actresses Julianne Moore, left, and Rachel McAdams, were also among those who accused Toback of sexual harassment or assault in 2018.

In April 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Toback due to the statute of limitations, but now this new lawsuit comes after the Adult Survivors Law went into effect in New York State. .

Allows victims of sexual assault to come forward regardless of when the alleged crime was committed.

“I think as people read this and learn more about what happened, our hope is that the women discover that they were not alone,” said Bradley Beckworth, the women’s attorney. Well-informed person.

“When abuse like this happens, it can be very isolating, depressing, scary, and a lot of things go with it.”

While he never became a major actor in Hollywood, Toback managed to have a moderately successful career in movies that spanned over 40 years.

Films he wrote and directed include Harvey Keitel’s “Fingers,” “The Pick-up Artist,” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald, and “Two Girls and a Guy,” also starring Downey Jr. and Heather Graham. .

Many of his accusers said he promoted his friendship with Downey by trying to show his importance while pressuring them to have sex.

Toback’s films include The Gambler (1974), The Pick-Up Artist (1987), the Oscar-nominated Bugsy (1991), Two Girls and a Guy (1997) and most recently The Private Life of a Modern Woman. (2017).