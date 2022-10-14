James to see specialist as Potter responds to reports Chelsea star may miss World Cup

Chelsea manager Graham Potter says Reece James will see a specialist to determine the full extent of the defender’s knee injury.

The England right-back, 22, limped on Tuesday night during the Blues’ 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League, sparking fears ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Getty Chelsea star James suffered a knee injury earlier this week

He appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg and, despite going on briefly, succumbed to the injury on the hour.

The initial hope was that the problem was not too serious, but the Daily mail now reports that it is worse than first thought and that James may need surgery.

Commenting on the news, Potter said: “He is due to see a specialist next weekend.

“Until we have that information, we can’t add much more.

“We’ll wait and see.”

Potter added: “He spoke yesterday and said he wasn’t feeling too bad.

Getty James was Chelsea’s standout performer this season

“But until you check these things, you don’t know.

‘We’ll wait and see. There is no point in looking at the doomsday scenario.”

England are already sweating on the fitness of two other right-backs.

Man City’s Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin problem, while Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out for at least two weeks.

Getty Walker is ready for a long period

James has been in sensational form for Chelsea this season and, if fit, looks set to become Southgate’s first-choice right-back in Qatar.

The Three Lions’ group opener against Iran takes place in just over five weeks.

Chelsea face a run of nine games in the coming month.