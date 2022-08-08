James Tate admits seeing Royal Aclaim win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York would be ‘sweet’

Trainer James Tate grew up watching some of racing’s sprint greats win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York, which would make securing next week’s group prize with Royal Aclaim even more fun.

An injury has limited the three-year-old filly to just three successful career starts and Royal Aclaim was promoted to 9-4 favorite for one of the main races of the Ebor meeting in York after a two-length win in the Listed City Of Walls Stakes last month.

Newmarket-based Yorkshireman Tate said: ‘It would be sweet for sure. I’ve seen so many Nunthorpes in real life. I used to go there all the time as a young boy. I remember seeing sprinters like Lyric Fantasy, Lochsong, Locangel, Mozart and Stravinsky win. It would be a great day if everything came together.

Trainer James Tate (above) grew up watching some of the race’s sprint greats win the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes in York

‘Royal Aclaim learns very quickly and has a lot of natural talent. The risks outweighed the pros in trying to squeeze in another race after her win in York and we felt she didn’t need to run again.

‘She’s essentially had a course and a distance trial – I think there were 30,000 there in York. I can’t imagine there will be any more on Nunthorpe Day, so she must be up to the occasion.’

Tate, who has said Royal Aclaim is the fastest horse he has trained, has had to be patient with Sheik Juma Dalmook Al Matoum’s filly since his winning debut at Newcastle in May last year. He added: ‘She’s always had a tremendous amount of talent, it was just a matter of getting her on the track to show it off to everyone.

Therefore, it would be a pleasure to win next week’s group one prize with Royal Aclaim (above)

“We only knew afterwards what she beat at Newcastle. She then did some more work getting her ready for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and our jaws dropped when we realized what we really had. Unfortunately, she got injured after that job. She never made it to the Queen Mary and she only ran back to Bath in June of this year.

“Everyone kept asking how she was doing, but we knew we’d have to wait until this year to run her again. Sheik Juma was very patient and she seems to repay his patience.’

Tate, who has said Royal Aclaim (left) is the fastest horse he has trained, has had to be patient with Sheik Juma Dalmook Al Matoum’s filly

Tate has yet to win a Group One race, but his biggest wins have been in sprints with Invincible Army in the 2019 Duke Of York Stakes in York and Far Above in the 2020 Palace House Stakes in Newmarket. The Nunthorpe was won by a three-year-old filly in Tim Easterby-trained Winter Power last season and she will return on August 19 to defend her crown.

The lineup will likely also include Richard Fahey’s two-year-old The Platinum Queen and Charlie Hills-trained Glorious Goodwood winner Khaadem.

Tate said: ‘We know a thing or two about a great sprinter and we’re hopeful she has a chance for a favourite. There will be tougher horses than she has been through, but we have a lot of confidence in our filly.”