James Packer’s ex-wife Jodhi Meares flashes huge diamond earrings as she goes for a walk in Rose Bay

She has been in the limelight since her marriage to billionaire James Packer in the 1990s.

And 51-year-old Jodhi Meares looked like a woman half her age as she showed off her body in sportswear during a walk in Sydney’s Rose Bay on Wednesday.

The age-defying former model also flashed massive diamond stud earrings on her leisurely stroll.

Jodhi wore a white camisole, navy blue sports leggings and white sneakers for her outing.

She held a green bag from her activewear and swimwear brand The Upside and wore sunglasses as she checked her phone on her walk.

Jodhi is believed to be single following her split from Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 51.

The pair reportedly ended their romance in January 2020.

They are rumored to have initially called it quits in September 2019, less than three months after their relationship debuted.

But they seemed to rekindle their romance in December of that year, only to break up again the following month. He is now dating Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish.

Meanwhile, Jodhi and her ex James split up in 2002, but they remain good friends.

Jodhi lives a luxurious life with her five-year-old adopted dog Soda Pop.