James Packer’s ex-wife Jodhi Meares, 51, flaunts her ample cleavage in a string bikini

Jodhi Meares beamed positively on Thursday as she stripped down to a bikini to soak up the spring sun.

The activewear mogul, 51, showed off her roomy cleavage in striped string bikini as she sat in her kitchen.

The ex-wife of billionaire casino mogul James Packer didn’t look nearly that old with barely any makeup on her face as she beamed for a selfie.

She let her hair down and adorned it with a diamond cross tucked into her cleavage.

“Spring, I LOVE YOU,” she captioned the photo alongside a sun and sunflower emoji.

Jodhi is the founder of activewear and swimwear brand The Upside.

She is believed to be single following her split with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, 51, early last year.

The couple is said to have ended their romance in January 2020.

It is rumored that they initially called it quits in September 2019, less than three months after their relationship debuted.

But they seemed to rekindle their romance in December of that year, only to split up again the following month.

Jodhi has been in the public eye since her marriage to billionaire James Packer in the 1990s.

The couple broke up in 2002, but they remain close friends.

Jodhi is enjoying a luxurious life with her five-year-old adopted dog Soda Pop.