James Packer’s blonde guest in Ibiza is the wife of the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort

James Packer has played host to a very glamorous couple as he cruises Europe on his mega yacht.

The billionaire businessman, 54, was pictured relaxing in Ibiza on Sunday with a group of friends, including a mysterious blonde companion.

The woman’s identity has since been revealed as Cristina Invernizzi, 32 – the model wife of American entrepreneur Jordan Belfort, 59,

Belfort, a former stockbroker known for his memoir The Wolf of Wall Street, accompanied his wife for the trip and was seen mingling with his Packer and a group of friends at the Casa Jondal restaurant.

While it’s not known if Packer currently has a wife in his life, Belfort had plenty to celebrate after his recent marriage to Invernizzi.

The couple married in February 2021 in a romantic ceremony in Las Vegas after a two-year relationship.

Invernizzi (pictured) is an Argentine model and actress who has found success in the beauty pageant scene

Belfort was infamously sentenced to prison in 1999 for stock market manipulation and running a boiler room as part of a pennystock scam.

He was played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese blockbuster “Wolf of Wall Street,” which was based on Belfort’s memoir.

Photos on Sunday show Packer looking happy and relaxed with the newlywed couple.

Belfort was infamously sentenced to prison in 1999 for stock market manipulation and running a boiler room as part of a pennystock scam. LR Margot Robbie, Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese film Wolf of Wall Street

Packer, who previously struggled with mental health and weight issues, appeared to be on the right track after stopping antidepressants and losing more than 30kg in recent months.

His last confirmed relationship was with Canadian socialite Kylie Lim, but they haven’t been in the picture together for about a year.

The latest sighting comes as the businessman prepares to return to public life in Australia after a few difficult years plagued by health problems.

In the past few months, he has lost 33 kg and also ditched the psychiatric medication that had changed his mood for so long.

The twice-married father of three said in June he was ready to embark on the ‘third act’ of his life, including a planned return to his home city of Sydney.

“I weigh about 130 kg now and want to be 100 kg again by the end of 2022,” he said The weekend Australian from his home in Mexico.

“I want to swim with my kids in Bondi next year when we are all together in Sydney and weigh 100 kg.”

Packer revealed that he had stopped taking the antidepressants and antipsychotics he was taking and was now looking to “rehabilitate” his reputation Down Under.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Crown Sydney… it wasn’t appropriate for me to be in Australia for the past few years,” he said.

In a subsequent interview with The Sydney Morning HeraldPacker said he lost a total of 33 kg and counted by quitting alcohol, following a strict diet and exercise regimen, and limiting his daily calorie intake.

He told the paper his life was “pretty good now,” adding, “My mental health is the best it’s ever been.”