James Packer supports Julian Assange with $250k donation to free the Wikileaks founder

2006

Assange creates Wikileaks with a group of like-minded activists and IT experts to provide whistleblowers with a safe way to leak information. He quickly becomes the figurehead and a lightning rod for criticism.

2010

March: US authorities allege that Assange, along with former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, were involved in a conspiracy to hack into a secret US government computer.

July: Wikileaks begins releasing tens of thousands of top-secret documents, including a video of US helicopter pilots shooting 12 civilians in Baghdad in 2007. What followed was the release of more than 90,000 classified US military files from the Afghan war and 400,000 from Iraq, including the names of informants.

August: Two Swedish women claim they each had sex with Assange separately while he was on a 10-day trip to Stockholm. They claim the sex happened without consensual consent when Assange refused to wear a condom.

The first woman claims Assange was staying in her Stockholm apartment when he took off her clothes. She told police that when she realized Assange was trying to have unprotected sex with her, she demanded that he use a condom. She claims he tore the condom before having sex.

Second Swedish woman claims she had sex with Assange in her Stockholm apartment and made him wear a condom. She claims she woke up later to find Assange having unprotected sex with her.

He was questioned by the Stockholm police and denied the charges. Assange has been cleared by Swedish authorities to fly back to the UK

November: A Swedish court ruled that the investigation should be reopened and Assange should be detained for questioning on charges of rape, sexual abuse and unlawful coercion. An international arrest warrant is issued by the Swedish police through Interpol.

Wikileaks releases its cache of more than 250,000 US diplomatic cables.

December: Assange reports to the London police and appears at an extradition hearing where he is held in custody. Assange is given conditional bail at the Supreme Court in London after his supporters pay £240,000 in cash and bails.

2011

February: A British judge rules that Assange must be extradited to Sweden, but Wikileaks has vowed to challenge the decision.

April: Wikileaks has released a cache of classified US military documents, including intelligence assessments on nearly all 779 people held at Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba.

November: Assange loses the Supreme Court appeal against the decision to extradite him.

2012

June: Assange enters the Ecuadorian embassy in London and applies for political asylum.

August: Assange gets political asylum from Ecuador.

2013

June: Assange tells a group of reporters that he will not leave the embassy, ​​even though charges against him are dropped over fears that he will be extradited to the US.

2015

August: Swedish prosecutors are dropping the investigation into some of the sexual allegations against Assange due to time constraints. The investigation into suspected rape remains active.

2016

July: Wikileaks begins leaking emails from US Democratic Party officials who prefer Hillary Clinton.

November: Assange is questioned about the sex charge at the Ecuadorian embassy in the presence of Swedish Assistant Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren and Police Inspector Cecilia Redell. The interview spans two days.

2017

January: Barack Obama agrees to release whistleblower Chelsea Manning from prison. Her impending release suggests Assange will end his self-imposed exile after Wikileaks tweeted that he would agree to extradition from the US.

April: Lenin Moreno becomes Ecuador’s new president who was known to want to improve diplomatic relations between his country and the US

Be able to: An investigation into a sex allegation against Assange is suddenly halted by Swedish prosecutors.

2018

January: Ecuador confirms that it has granted citizenship to Assange at his request.

February: Assange is visited by Pamela Anderson and Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Perez Esquivel.

March: The Ecuadorian embassy is suspending Assange’s internet access for failing to keep a promise he made last year not to “send messages involving interference with other states.”

August: The US Senate Committee is asking for Assange to be interviewed as part of their investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

September: Assange steps down as WikiLeaks editor.

October: Assange reveals he will take legal action against Ecuador’s government for allegedly violating its “fundamental rights and freedoms.”

November: The US Department of Justice mistakenly mentions Assange in a court document stating that he was charged in secret.

2019

January: Assange’s lawyers say they are taking action to get President Trump’s administration to reveal that charges against him were filed “in secret.”

6 April: WikiLeaks tweets that a high-level Ecuadorian source has told them Assange will be expelled from the embassy within “hours or days.” But a senior Ecuadorian official says no decision has been made to remove him from the London building.

11 April: Assange has his diplomatic asylum revoked by Ecuador and he is arrested by the Metropolitan Police; he has been remanded in custody by a judge of the Westminster Magistrates Court.

12 April: He is found guilty of violating his bail conditions.

May 1: Sentenced to 11 months in prison.

May 2: Court hearing takes place over Assange’s proposed extradition to the US. He tells a court that he does not agree to the extradition and that the case will be adjourned until May 30.

13 May: Swedish prosecutors reopen rape case, say they still want to question Assange.

June 3: Swedish court rules against arrest of him in absentia, suspending extradition case.

12 June Home Secretary Sajid Javid signs US extradition request.

June 13th A hearing sets the date for Assange’s full extradition hearing – February next year.

November Swedish prosecutors halt investigation into Assange rape allegation

November 25th – Doctors say Assange ‘could die’ in Belmarsh without proper medical care

December 13th – Hearing in London hears he’s being blocked from seeing key evidence in the case

Dec 19 – Appears before the Westminster Magistrates Court via a video link where his lawyer claims the US bid to extradite him is ‘political’.

2020

February 24 –Assange awaits extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court.

Assange’s representatives claim he cannot be legally extradited to the US for “political crimes” because of a 2003 extradition treaty.

March 2nd – Assange appears via video link at Westminster Magistrates Court, where he is denied bail amid the coronavirus crisis.

11 April – Stella Moris, Assange’s partner, who gave birth to his two children while living in the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​is pleading for his release amid fears for his health.

24th of June – The US Justice Department is issuing an updated 18-count indictment over Assange’s alleged role in “one of the greatest compromises of classified information in United States history.”

August 25 – Ms. Moris visits her partner in Belmarsh Prison for the first time in nearly six months.

Sept 7 – Assange’s extradition hearings resume at the Old Bailey. They are expected to last up to four weeks.

October 1 – Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned the case at the Old Bailey until January 4.

January 4 Judge Baraitser rejects US extradition request.

2021

October – Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, hears a two-day appeal from the US.

Dec 10 – They rule in favor of the US and overturn the decision not to extradite Assange.

2022

January Supreme Court authorizes Assange to ask the Supreme Court to consider his case.

April – After years of legal wrangling, Westminster Magistrates’ Court has formally issued an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder

June- Priti Patel signs a warrant to extradite Julian Assange to the US to face charges of espionage

July – Assange’s defense appeals to UK Supreme Court against extradition to US