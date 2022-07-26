James Packer looks slimmer than he’s been in years in the South of France

James Packer looks healthier than he’s been in years as he prepares to return to public life after losing more than 30kg.

The Australian billionaire, 54, wore a noticeably slimmer frame after going for a jog Monday in the historic seaside town of Antibes, on the French Riviera.

He wore a loose black T-shirt, sweatpants and colorful sneakers as he returned to his $250 million superyacht moored in the marina.

Packer, who recently sold his stake in Crown Resorts for $3.3 billion, later took off his sunglasses and was seen on deck chatting with a friend.

The troubled businessman appears to have left a string of health problems behind him.

In the past few months, he has lost 33 kg and also ditched the psychiatric medication that had changed his mood for so long.

Packer told The weekend Australian in June he was ready to embark on the ‘third act’ of his life, which included a planned return to his hometown of Sydney

‘I now weigh about 130 kg and want to weigh 100 kg again by the end of 2022. I want to swim with my kids in Bondi next year when we are all together in Sydney and weigh 100kg,” he said from his home in Mexico.

Packer revealed that he had stopped taking the antidepressants and antipsychotics he was taking and now wanted to “rehabilitate” his reputation in Australia.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Crown Sydney… it wasn’t appropriate for me to be in Australia for the past few years,” he said.

In a subsequent interview with The Sydney Morning HeraldPacker said he lost a total of 33 kg and counted by quitting alcohol, following a strict diet and exercise regimen, and limiting his daily calorie intake.

He told the paper his life was “pretty good now,” adding, “My mental health is the best it’s ever been.”

The father of three said in a recent interview that he was excited to start his ‘third act’ and that he plans to return to public life in Australia. (Pictured in October 2017)

Packer sold Crown to private equity firm Blackstone for $8.9 billion in a deal that closed in June, pocketing $3.3 billion.

The sale marked the end of an important chapter in his life, which was at times embroiled in controversy amid investigations into the company and allegations of money laundering.

Despite the investigations, the father of three has credited his Melbourne, Perth and Sydney casinos for changing the cities ‘for the better’.