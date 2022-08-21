James Packer chats to a mystery blonde in Ibiza after 33kg weight loss

James Packer gets his groove back.

The Australian billionaire, 54, looked happy and relaxed on Sunday as he strolled through Ibiza, Spain, with a group of friends, including an attractive mystery blonde.

Packer, who previously struggled with mental health and weight issues, appears to be on the right track after stopping antidepressants and losing more than 30kg in recent months.

The son of the late media mogul Kerry Packer casually dressed for his Euro trip in a light blue polo shirt, patterned shorts, sneakers and sunglasses.

Packer, who was recently spotted off the coast of Capri with Hollywood director Brett Ratner, with whom he co-founded the production company RatPac, looked like he had no worries when he arrived at the restaurant Casa Jondal with friends.

There is nothing to indicate that the woman in the picture with Packer has a romantic interest, and she may have been the husband of one of his friends.

His last confirmed relationship was with Canadian socialite Kylie Lim, but they haven’t been in the picture together for about a year.

The latest sighting comes as the businessman prepares to return to public life in Australia after a few difficult years plagued by health problems.

In the past few months he has lost 33 kg and also ditched the psychiatric medication that had changed his mood for so long.

The twice-married father of three said in June he was ready to embark on the ‘third act’ of his life, including a planned return to his home city of Sydney.

“I weigh about 130 kg now and want to be 100 kg again by the end of 2022,” he said The weekend Australian from his home in Mexico.

“I want to swim with my kids in Bondi next year when we are all together in Sydney and weigh 100 kg.”

Packer revealed that he had stopped taking the antidepressants and antipsychotics he was taking and was now looking to “rehabilitate” his reputation Down Under.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Crown Sydney… it wasn’t appropriate for me to be in Australia for the past few years,” he said.

In a subsequent interview with The Sydney Morning HeraldPacker said he lost a total of 33 kg and counted by quitting alcohol, following a strict diet and exercise regimen, and limiting his daily calorie intake.

He told the paper his life was “pretty good now,” adding, “My mental health is the best it’s ever been.”

Packer sold Crown to private equity firm Blackstone for $8.9 billion in a deal that closed in June, pocketing $3.3 billion.

The sale marked the end of an important chapter in his life, which was at times embroiled in controversy amid investigations into the company and allegations of money laundering.

Despite the investigations, the father of three has credited his Melbourne, Perth and Sydney casinos for changing the cities ‘for the better’.