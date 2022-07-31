James Outman hits an incredible two-run homer on his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers

James Outman made the best possible start to his major league career on Sunday by hitting a brilliant two-run homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A few hours earlier, Outman had been placed on the active roster for the first time, having previously been selected for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

And in his first-ever at bat in the major leagues, Outman fired a massive two-run homerun into right midfield in the 3rd inning, preventing his match from 2-0 against Colorado Rockies.

James Outman hits a two-run RBI homerun on his Major League-debut for the LA Dodgers

Outman (right) is congratulated by his teammate Cody Bellinger after the incredible moment

The 25-year-old, who was picked by the Dodgers in round seven of the 2018 Draft, seemed to take it all on as he ran the bases as some of the Dodgers fans in the crowd went crazy.

In the bullpen, meanwhile, the rest of the Dodgers squad looked incredulous as their new active teammate returned, having just witnessed the incredible moment.

It’s been a stellar season so far for the Los Angeles team, which has a stunning record of 67-33 and looks destined for a big build-up into the postseason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts congratulates Outman just hours after he was called up

Outman, 25, was drafted in 2018 but has yet to be placed on the Dodgers’ active roster

As it stands, they are the favorites to win the World Series for the New York Yankees, and Outman will desperately keep his spot and play a part in their potential success.

So far this season, it has been Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner who have racked up the most runs for the team, with the first already having 23 homeruns.

Freeman has the team’s best OPS at .935, while the star-studded lineup continues to dominate who gets put in front of them.