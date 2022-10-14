James not Chelsea’s only injury concern as Potter reveals Fofana and Kante setbacks
Reece James is not Chelsea’s only injury concern as manager Graham Potter also brought bad news about N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana.
Potter has been dealt a tough hand since he took over the reins in early September, with an increasing number of players entering the treatment room.
Full-back James has become the latest addition to the injury list after he limped off AC Milan in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 win.
He sustained what appeared to be a knee injury and Potter could not provide much clarity on what the near future holds for the England international.
“He is” [James] due to a specialist on the weekend. Until we have that I can’t add much to it,” Potter said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.
“It would be speculation about my perspective. Let’s wait and see. He didn’t feel too bad yesterday, but until you check these things, you never know.”
James will undergo final tests over the next 24 hours to determine the extent of the injury, but it is believed the 22-year-old did not experience too much discomfort in the hours following the San Siro game.
Likewise, Potter was unable to provide further information on N’Golo Kante, but he admitted that the French World Cup winner had suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in August.
Reports in France suggest the midfielder could miss the World Cup, which starts in just over five weeks.
Potter added: “Hey [Kante] going to an advisor next weekend. It’s a setback and it’s not good news. But at this stage I can’t give you anything more.”
Fofana sprained his knee against AC Milan last week and Chelsea were initially relieved by a four to six week recovery period.
But on Friday Potter said, “Hey [Fofana] progresses from where he was. I don’t think we’ll see him before the World Cup.”
