James Norton treats his fans to an intimate video that provides a unique insight into his life with a life-threatening condition.

Happy Valley star James Norton today shared an intimate insight into how he manages his type 1 diabetes.

The Bafta winner, who split from actress Imogen Poots last year, was diagnosed with the condition aged 22 after he began experiencing worrying symptoms such as “losing weight, urinating more frequently and feeling very tired”.

He has since referred to the illness as his “mini superpower”, stating that it has given him “extraordinary empathy” for “anyone who has something that makes them a little bit different”.

in a new Instagram video published by NHS England, filmed for Diabetes Awareness Month, he revealed how he applies his continuous glucose monitor (CGM).

‘It’s easier to control my sugar levels, which means less hypoglycemia, less anxiety and a healthier, happier life. “I love mine,” he said.

When opening a new Dexcom sensor, a popular brand of CGM, first removed the safety guard.

A CGM is a wearable device that tracks glucose in real time and transmits the information to a paired smartphone app.

It can also be connected to an implanted pump, which automatically dispenses the exact amount of insulin you need into your bloodstream throughout the day.

Giving observers a glimpse of his toned chest, Norton placed the CGM applicator on the side of his abdomen and pressed the button to insert the sensor.

Within seconds, he removed the applicator before placing the small transmitter firmly in place on top of the sensor.

“There we have it people,” Norton said. “That’s the magic.”

In response to the minute-long video, social media followers applauded her “fantastic” candor.

One read: “Like I’m following Tommy Lee Royce’s medical advice,” a nod to Norton’s Happy Valley character.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas cannot produce insulin, a hormone that controls the level of sugar (also known as glucose) in the blood.

When this happens, the patient’s blood sugar levels can become dangerously high.

Over time, fluctuating glucose levels can also lead to a number of long-term complications, including permanent eye problems and nerve damage that can lead to loss of limbs.

Norton, also known for his roles in Little Women and BBC dramas The Trial of Christine Keeler and McMafia, has long been involved in raising awareness about the disease.

The actor has also taken part in several educational events led by Professor Partha Kar, NHS leader in diabetes technology.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the hunk who plays a lead role in the new Netflix movie Joy, out this Friday, has posted selfies proudly displaying the MCG on his arm.

Last year, Norton starred in the West End smash hit A Little Life and previously told the Daily Mail about the difficulties managing her condition while performing on stage.

‘Being in a play is complicated because I can be on stage for up to an hour and a half,” he said.

“If it’s a period drama, I’ll ask the costume designers to create a hidden pocket where I can keep some sugar pills.

“Then, if I start to feel shaky, I’ll improvise: I’ll go on stage, take three dextrose tablets (high glucose supplements) in my month, and then continue with the scene.

“I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve done that.”

Almost 4.3 million people were living with diabetes in 2021/22, according to the latest UK figures. And another 850,000 people have diabetes and are completely unaware of it, which is worrying because untreated type 2 diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease and stroke.

He also revealed that he prefers not to use an insulin pump and opts to inject himself.

‘As an actor, I constantly change costumes. “Sometimes I have to do a scene naked, without a shirt or in tight clothes,” he said.

‘I don’t want to be tied to two teams.

‘I take about 15 insulin injections a day. I’m happy with it because it fits my lifestyle.

‘Keep in mind it’s a 5mm needle and it takes me seven seconds.

“I can do three during a meal; my Dexcom (CGM) tells me if I need more insulin before the pudding, and no one notices.”

He added that since using his CGM, he had not suffered a single hypoglycemia and had kept his blood sugar level stable.

Before this technology was available, patients had to prick their fingers to draw blood with a lancet and insert the sample into a separate device to obtain a blood sugar reading.

Norton plays a lead role in the new Netflix movie Joy, which premieres on Netflix this Friday. Pictured with Joy co-star Thomasin McKenzie last month.

Joy tells the true story of Louise Brown, the world’s first in vitro fertilized baby.

His appearance on NHS England’s social media channels comes days after he stepped out with his new girlfriend, artist and Prada model Charlotte Rose Smith.

Norton’s diagnosis did not surprise his family.

‘In our small nuclear family of four, it is completely normal to have type 1 diabetes; “My dad is the only one who doesn’t have it,” he told the Daily Mail.

‘My little sister, Jessie, was diagnosed when she was nine.

“My mother was diagnosed when she was 58 (around the same age Theresa May was when she discovered she had type 1 diabetes).”

Norton said he never thought about changing the direction of his career due to concerns about managing his condition.

“I was proud to respond that I never thought for a moment that it would hold me back,” she said, adding, “It’s a lovely, empowering thing.”

The couple have been dating for “a few months”, according to inside sources, and were photographed last week near their north London home.