James Norton tipped to succeed Daniel Craig as 007

James Bond always manages to look stylish, no matter how improbable the circumstances.

But the same can’t be said of James Norton, who has been tipped to succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007.

The Happy Valley star, 37, seemed far removed from the sophisticated spy as he met fans on a leisurely bike ride in London’s Soho.

Contrast:

James wore a green T-shirt and jeans, which he rolled up to below his knees as he flashed his bright pink socks.

The actor was recognized during his outing by two women, with whom he likes to chat.

It comes as James Bond producers are looking for an actor to sign for a whopping 12 years when they pick a new 007.

Calm:

Franchise boss Barbara Broccoli has shared how her team is planning a “reinvention” of the British Secret Service character, thus the huge “commitment” of whoever gets chosen.

It comes at the time when she seemed to rule out 50-year-old Idris Elba from taking on the more than decade-long role due to his age.

Bookies Ladbrokes now have Henry Cavill, 39, at 2-1 to be the next 007 with Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, 34, at 7-2, Tom Hardy, 45, at 4-1 and Oscar winner Chiwetel Ejiofor , also 45, 13-2.

Could he be next?

Mrs. Broccoli said: the mirror of her plans for the next Bond: ‘We love Idris. The point is that the decision will take a few years.

“And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10- to 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that?’

“It’s not just about casting an actor for a movie, it’s about reinvention.”

She also noted that it was difficult to encourage Daniel Craig, now 54, to take on the role in 2006, adding: “And he was in his thirties at the time.”

Commitment: