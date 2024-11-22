James Norton reveals the unusual name of the WhatsApp group he’s in with Hollywood stars

James Norton has revealed the unusual name of the WhatsApp group he is in with some big Hollywood stars.

The Happy Valley actor, 39, appeared on The Graham Norton show, airing on Friday, to talk about his new film Joy, which tells the story of the beginning of IVF.

Based on a true story, Joy follows three pioneering British scientists in the 1960s and 1970s and their fight to develop IVF, against all odds.

Explaining the film and how it inspired his WhatsApp group, he said: ‘The film is important and really wonderful because it corrects a wrong. History has forgotten Jean Purdy, who was vital to science, but because she was a woman she was not honored as she should have been.

‘It’s a sweet story about good people doing good things. “There was a lot of love in the film and on set and it was great to spend the summer with Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie.”

James added: ‘Now the three of us have a WhatsApp group called ‘Fallopians’!’

Joy premiered on Netflix on Friday.

It tells the remarkable true story behind the birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test tube baby’, and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible.

The film is told from the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to solve the puzzle of infertility through in vitro fertilization.

Thomasin plays Jean Purdy, James plays Robert, and Bill takes on the role of Patrick.

Recently, James has been working on his new role in the Netflix series House Of Guinness, which will tell the story of the rise of the iconic alcohol empire.

Filming on James’ latest project, from Steven Knight, began last month, and the actor was spotted on the Liverpool set filming fight scenes.

Netflix has now announced who will be joining James in the cast of the highly anticipated show, The House Of Guinness.

The actor will be joined by famous faces including Jack Gleeson, who played Game of Thrones villain Joffrey Baratheon, and Fionn O’Shea, who starred in Normal People as Daisy Edgar Jones’ love interest Jamie.

Others who have already been announced as part of the cast of the new series, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, include Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend Louis Partridge.

Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test tube baby’ (pictured with her parents John and Lesley Brown)

The star-studded cast also includes Masters of the Air star Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, who recently starred alongside Martin Freeman in The Responder, Niamh McCormack, Seamus O’Hara and Irish actress Dervla Kirwan.

Michael McElhatton and Danielle Galligan will also star with David Wilmot, who was cast opposite Florence Pugh in The Wonder, and Hilda Fay to complete the line-up.

The show’s creator said he was delighted with the star-studded cast.

He said: “I am delighted that we have such an exceptional cast and crew to tell this story inspired by an exceptional family.”

House Of Guinness was written by Steven Knight, who is also currently working on the film Peaky Blinders.

Netflix announced the series, which will explore the story of the family behind the famous brewery, in March.

The series will chronicle the extraordinary success of the family behind the famous Irish brewery, founded in 1759 by Arthur Guinness.

But behind the story of wealth and prosperity lies a tragic story of seemingly endless misfortune for the family.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.