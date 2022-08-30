James Norton reveals he’s having therapy after ‘grim’ school bullying 20 years earlier

<!–

James Norton has revealed that he was bullied so badly at school that he entered therapy 20 years later.

The actor, 37, admitted “it’s only now” that he “recognizes the effect” of his troubled past and “what it did to him.”

“I’ve had a pretty grim time,” he told Eden Confidential of the Daily Mail. “Only now, in my later adult life, do I recognize that effect and what it has done to me.”

He explains, “With the help of a therapist who released things that were really not pleasant, I’m kind of grateful for it in a weird, perverse way.

“It’s definitely become a part of me and may have given me access to characters and people I play in a certain way and with a certain empathy.”

The Happy Valley star has been tipped to become the next James Bond, with 6/1 odds, as Idris Elba has walked out of the role.

James said it is “crazy and quite flattering” to be considered a James Bond replacement – although considering him is “pure speculation”.

He told The times being in the running in 2020 is: ‘Crazy… It’s bizarre and quite flattering to even be considered in that world, but otherwise? Pure speculation.’

James added: “I love the franchise and hope Barbara Broccoli continues to make it relevant. Entering the heart of Bond’s private world, as opposed to one-liners, is already progress.’

In an interview with GQ in 2021, he insisted that while having a “bond of color” is important, executives should focus on “treating the cause rather than the symptom.”

The TV star said, “I think that’s more important. It is clear that casting a Bond of color is important if it is treated sensitively, but there is a bigger picture: we need to address the cause rather than the symptom.

There’s an argument that instead of making Bond a person of color, why not create a new story that is authentically representative and not reused?

“But then you’re never going to make a franchise that can compete with Bond’s strength from the start. It has to be a little bit of everything, right? I realize I’m talking in platitudes.’