James Milner’ flies Gary Barlow via helicopter to perform at his wife’s 40th birthday party’

James Milner, 36, reportedly flew Gary Barlow, 51, to Cheshire from London by helicopter for a surprise appearance at his wife Amy Fletcher’s 40th birthday party earlier this month.

The Liverpool FC player pulled out all the stops for Amy’s big bash and booked the Take That star to sing some of the band’s biggest hits at the secret concert.

A source told The sun: “Amy loves Take That and James wanted to make her day with a surprise she could only dream of.

“She couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Gary walk through the door. You could tell James was relieved he could pull it off without her finding out.”

The publication also claims that Gary has released some of Take That’s biggest hits, including Back For Good and Could It Be Magic.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Gary Barlow and James Milner for comment.

In June, James resolved all doubts about his football future by signing a new 12-month contract with Liverpool.

Its longevity is remarkable. He made his Premier League debut for Leeds on 10 November 2002 and he will mark the 20th anniversary of that milestone as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Liverpool manager was a driving force behind the decision to ensure James would not be lost to another Premier League rival – the former England international was not short of offers – or felt the need for a new challenge to go abroad.

The terms of his new deal have been toned down, but his importance within the squad should not be underestimated, as he played 39 games last season and scored in both penalty shootouts that led his side to a home cup win.

It has been nearly seven years since James’ arrival at Anfield was announced, with then-manager Brendan Rodgers being a driving force in recruiting him to Manchester City after his contract there expired.

The sportsman has proven himself to be the best free transfer in Liverpool’s history, making 199 Premier League appearances to date and winning six major trophies, including the domestic title and the Champions League.