James Middleton shares moving tribute to the Queen as he posts photos of Her Majesty with her corgis

James Middleton paid a poignant tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Thursday after the monarch’s death.

The Princess of Wales’s 35-year-old brother became the first member of Kate’s family to share a personal statement about the Queen when he posted a number of photos of the Queen during her life with her beloved corgis on Instagram.

The entrepreneur, who is an avid dog lover, wrote: ‘Queen Elizabeth II, the epitome of steady grace, determination and reassurance.

‘Our constant in a world of change. Thank you for a lifetime of service and leadership.”

It is not known how often James met the Queen, although they often attended family events, such as Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s christening, with each other.

James Middleton paid a poignant tribute to Her Majesty the Queen after the monarch’s death on Thursday, posting a number of photos of the royal family with her dogs.

Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, September 28, 1952

James has a close relationship with his sister, the new Princess of Wales.

He previously gave sister Kate two spaniel puppies, Lupo and Orla, who starred in Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday photos.

James and his wife Alizee bought a £1.45m mansion for their first home together in Buckleberry after deciding to leave London for a life in the countryside.

It is not far from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, the new home of Prince William and Kate.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle, leaving a nation to mourn the adored monarch.

It is not known how often James met the Queen, although they often attended family events, such as the christening of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with each other (pictured back left and the Queen, front right)

She always loved dogs, the famous corgis and she owned over 30 of the breed during her seven-decade reign.

When she died, she had two pet corgis, as well as a cocker spaniel and a dorgi, which is a dachshund corgi cross that Her Majesty is said to have made.

Their names respectively are Muick, named after one of the Queen’s favorite places near Balmoral Castle, Sandy, Lissy and Candy.

No public plans for the four dogs have been announced, but it is believed they will either end up with members of the royal family or their staff.

Tributes have poured in from around the world when her steadfast commitment to providing stability and service was true during her 70-year reign.

James is a dog lover and has six as pets. He said the Queen was “our constant in a world of change” and thanked her “for a lifetime of service and leadership”

Thousands of mourners gathered at the gates of Buckingham Palace last night after the Queen’s death to pay their respects, leaving hundreds of bouquets, personal notes and candles in her honor.

A huge mound of floral tribute was paid outside the gates, while Tower Bridge was bathed in purple light in honor of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

The king yesterday wiped his tears and seemed to grab his heart after his reign’s first royal tour of Buckingham Palace.

The king was greeted with kisses and cries of ‘God Save the King’ as he received a passionate welcome from thousands of benefactors.

The king heard him say, “Thank you so much, it’s so nice, it’s real,” “God bless you,” and “I really dreaded this day” during the 15-minute walk. A woman yelled at him, “We love you, King Charles, and we loved your mother.”

Huge crowds cheered as the visibly emotional Sovereign arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce next to Camilla, the Queen Consort, before getting out and shaking hands with countless members of the public waiting behind a barrier.

On Saturday, Charles will be proclaimed king at St James’s Palace before meeting Liz Truss and her cabinet and holding his first Privy Council.

Yesterday, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla returned to London from the Queen’s bed in Balmoral, where Charles had an audience with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and addressed the nation as King for the first time.