James Magnussen says Cody Simpson & Emma McKeon love triangle is exactly what Aussie swimming needs

Olympic medalist James Magnussen has explained why the drama surrounding pop star Cody Simpson’s ‘serious’ romance with pool queen Emma McKeon is a godsend for Australian swimming.

But the former freestyle champion believes McKeon’s ex, Kyle Chalmers, is right to feel snubbed over the couple’s relationship, taking the focus of his campaign to win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Magnussen believes the ‘media juggernaut’ to descend on the pair in Birmingham this week is ‘exactly what the sport in Australia needs’.

“Whether you’re talking about the alleged love triangle in the team with Cody, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers, or just the sheer magnitude of what Cody has done in the pool, it has brought eyeballs to swim,” he wrote for News limited.

“I know not everyone is happy about it, but sometimes when you’re in the sport as an athlete it’s hard to see the bigger picture.”

McKeon and Simpson’s romance has been accused of creating tension in the Aussie team, but Magnussen says it was a godsend due to the amount of publicity it has given to the sport

The superstar pair – pictured in training ahead of the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday – dominated the spotlight ahead of the action in Birmingham

Chalmers is certainly not happy with the drama surrounding his ex and her new flame.

He labeled speculation that their relationship was behind him, doing a backflip at a butterfly event at the world championships — a decision that ruined Simpson’s chance of competing — “the biggest joke I’ve ever heard” and “extremely pathetic.”

Magnussen says he is justified in his anger.

“I spoke to Kyle and honestly I can understand that he felt a little disrespected by Cody’s focus,” he wrote.

“The whole lead-up to lawsuits was all about Cody. It was all over Amazon Prime…it didn’t reflect that Kyle is our biggest male star in the pool.”

The 2012 Olympics silver medalist said Simpson deserves a lot of credit for being included in the Aussie roster for being one of the hardest teams to break into any sport.

Magnussen (pictured at the 2018 Commonwealth Games) warned Chalmers that the worst thing that can happen to a swimmer is that no one writes about it

Chalmers labeled speculation that he was in decline when he withdrew from an event to sabotage Simpson’s chances of competing “deeply pathetic” – and Magnussen believes he’s right to be upset about the pair

And while he said Chalmers will have a steep learning curve if he’s into the spotlight on romance, he warned him that the worst thing that can happen to stars trying to make a living from the sport is that “nobody writes about you at all.” ‘.

Simpson and Chalmers first spoke about their relationship together last weekend, with the pop star telling Channel Seven that it hasn’t caused any drama in the team.

“Obviously there’s been quite a bit of drama, in the media and that around, the whole team dynamic and, but no, there was nothing but support around, I got on the team, made the team,” he said.

“I’ve been given a very warm welcome by the current Australian team and all the swimmers in it and have kind of been able to befriend and make friends, with everyone on the team and I feel really welcomed by everyone,”

“So I’ve never really felt tense.”