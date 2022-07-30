James Magnussen says Cody Simpson, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers love triangle is ‘nothing’

Former Olympian James Magnussen said the icy tension between Kyle Chalmers and his ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon is nothing compared to some of the feuds he’s seen within the swim team over the years.

The awkward encounter between the former lovers at the Commonwealth Games this week was “barely a drop in the ocean,” said the freestyle champion.

McKeon is now dating singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson who also races at the competition in Birmingham – making for an uneasy love triangle.

But Magnussen said the situation isn’t as dramatic as the relationships between other swim stars.

“The most intense feud I’ve ever seen involved two of the team’s biggest star athletes at the time actually training together under Michael Bohl,” he said in a statement. News Corp.

“It was a feud that pretty much split the swim team in half. One side didn’t talk to the other. And for some of us younger swimmers, we watched with bated breath.’

The Olympic medalist said a book could have been written about all the difficult relationships within the Australian swim team, adding that there were “many who didn’t get along”.

He said the two swimmers in question “couldn’t stand being in the same room with each other,” but were professional when it came to the pool.

In Chalmers’ case, Magnussen said he would likely use the media coverage of his behavior around his ex as “fuel” for the competition.

“Everyone has their own methods of competing while maintaining their focus,” he said.

Chalmers and McKeon were two members of the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay who won gold, but the tension between the former couple was evident in Birmingham.

Australia was the only nation not to hold hands and not raise them in unison before the race, and the body language between Chalmers and McKeon – who won four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics – was forced.

After snagging gold, Australian sprinter William Yang quickly shook hands with McKeon, as did another team member, young gunner Mollie O’Callaghan.

But Chalmers was not interested, but talked to the Canadian team.

In a subsequent TV interview, Chalmers made sure that Yang and O’Callaghan were between him and one time flame McKeon.

Chalmers also made no reference to McKeon and O’Callaghan when thinking about team swimming.

“It’s (a little different swimming in the middle) but it’s still against the boys, right?” he said.

“You’re still racing those fastest guys anyway, so it doesn’t feel all that different.”

At the medal ceremony, teenage star O’Callaghan stood between the former couple.

Simpson has since weighed in on the apparent awkwardness between his teammate and girlfriend.

“I don’t know, I mean we’re all teammates and I’m not sure how he or she handles that, but backstage, warm up and on deck we’ve been teammates and support each other no matter what. been,” he said.

He added that he had spoken to Chalmers about ‘usual teammate stuff’

“(We) support each other, we want to create a very good environment, we are here for one purpose,” he added.

Simpson will rely on Chalmers to get him his first senior swimming championship medal.

The former pop star had helped the Aussies by swimming to the final of the men’s 4x100m relay, held on Sunday morning at AEST.

He is not expected to swim in the final, but he will cheer on the team from the sidelines and will still receive a medal if they qualify.