James Maddison admits he is EMBARASSED by Leicester being bottom of the Premier League

Leicester City star James Maddison has said he is ’embarrassed’ that the club is bottom of the Premier League after the bleak start to the season for the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side took just four points from their first nine games and conceded a whopping 24 goals.

They will host Crystal Palace at the King Power stadium on Saturday afternoon before the crunch matches against Leeds and fellow fighters Wolves.

Maddison believes Leicester are on track for a significant part of their season as they look to recapture the form in which they qualified for the Europa League in successive seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21, narrowly missing out on the Champions League .

“It’s an important week for us because the reality is we’re at the bottom,” he told BT Sport.

“And that’s even painful to say it’s tough and it’s almost a little embarrassing that we’re down there, so we have to do something about it.

“We haven’t had enough good results. Against Bournemouth (Leicester suffered a 2-1 loss on Saturday) it’s a bit the same.

Despite the team’s struggles, Maddison is in inspired form and has already scored five goals

“No disrespect to them, but you have to go there and dominate and win. These are challenging times, but we are all moving in the same direction and we will continue to work for that.’

Maddison himself has been in inspired form so far this season with five goals and two assists in just eight league games.

However, despite his great start to the season, the midfielder was in no mood to praise himself.

He said: “I feel like I’m at the top of the game, but it’s a strange one because I don’t want to come across as a guy who talks about personal form when we’re in the position we’re in, because I love to win. It’s bittersweet to talk about it.

“I try to lead by example and take that responsibility on my own shoulders and take the pressure off my teammates.

“But it’s all good to talk about it, but I have to show them and continue with the personal shape I’m in.”

Maddison’s England hopes were also discussed, with the playmaker still being rejected by Gareth Southgate despite his imperious form.

The former Coventry youngster has won just one cap in England and is eager for another chance

The former Coventry youngster has won just one cap for the Three Lions – a sub appearance during a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro in 2019.

Several pundits and former players have called on Maddison to join Southgate’s squad for the World Cup this winter and the Leicester star is desperate for an opportunity.

“England is a difficult topic to talk about because I don’t want to say the wrong things,” he explained.

‘Of course you want to play for your country. I want that chance. I don’t feel like I’ve had a chance to show my talent at that level and I think I could have an impact.

“The better I play for Leicester, the better chance I have.”