James Haskell jokes about Christmas with his father-in-law Richard Madeley

James Haskell joked that his father-in-law Richard Madeley once told him to fuck off when he tried to help him cook on Boxing Day years ago.

The former rugby player, 37, revealed that the TV star, 66, was not allowed to cook this year to keep it ‘stress free’, as he recalled the previous incident.

James is married to Chloe Madeley – the daughter of Richard and wife Judi Finnigan – and the couple share a daughter Bodhi, seven months.

Funny: James Haskell joked that his father-in-law Richard Madeley once told him to ‘fuck off’ when he tried to help him cook on Boxing Day years ago

Speaking on Wednesday’s This Morning, James said of the festive period: ‘Christmas was good. This year he (Richard) was not allowed to cook because I first met him on Boxing Day.

“I was told he can be a bit tricky in the kitchen, don’t go in there. That was, of course, a red rag to a bull, son-in-law who wanted to make a good impression.

“I went in and chatted with him. He used one of those ‘f’ words and I quickly went back to my wife and said ‘I should probably go, your dad just told me to leave’.

Drama: The former rugby player, 37, revealed the TV star, 66, was not allowed to cook this year to keep it ‘stress free’ as he recalled the previous incident

“She said ‘oh don’t worry, he does that to everyone, he did that to Jamie Oliver.’

James continued, “This year he got kicked out of the kitchen because we wanted it to be stress free and Chloe’s brother Dan cooked an absolute storm, very relaxing, we were looked after like royalty, it was amazing.”

It comes after Richard appeared to be every inch the loving grandfather as his family enjoyed a Boxing Day lunch together last Monday afternoon.

Chloe shared a series of snaps from the outing, including one of her TV star dad entertaining her daughter as she sat at the dinner table.

LOL: On Wednesday’s This Morning, James said of the festive period, “I went in there and chatted with him. He used one of those ‘f’ words and I quickly went back to my wife’

In the adorable clip, Richard held Bodhi in his hands and made playful expressions as the baby girl reached out to his face.

Elsewhere, Chloe, who wore a black cardigan with gold details, later sat with her daughter on her lap in another sweet shot.

Bodhi, who was dressed in a festive outfit, also wore a pair of lips delicacy during Christmas lunch.

Chloe and her father were also joined by her mother Judy, 74, and husband James as the group posed for a photo by a Christmas tree.

Family: James is married to Chloe Madeley – the daughter of Richard (pictured) and wife Judi Finnigan – and the couple share a daughter Bodhi, seven months

She captioned the photo gallery: “Boxing Day with my top loves.”

Chloe and James welcomed their first child together last August, Bodhi.

After the birth, Chloe admitted that during her pregnancy she was afraid she would regret her decision to have children.

Chloe, who gave birth via emergency c-section in August, was living with her parents at the time due to renovations to her own home.

Love: It comes after Richard seemed every inch the doting grandfather as his family enjoyed a Boxing Day lunch together last Monday afternoon

Chloe discussed her initial misgivings about motherhood, saying: “I doubted for a long time whether I wanted children, and I think a lot of women don’t necessarily talk about it.

‘In the third trimester. I was very nervous, I hope I made the right decision and I thought it would pass. It didn’t, and I was really nervous about it.

“As soon as I saw her, I fell madly in love and thought, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever done!'”

While discussing her new family arrangement, she revealed, “WWe had our house renovated and we needed a place to live. I gently asked Mom and Dad, “How would you like it if we just came to stay for a week?”

‘My mother – because I was heavily pregnant at the time – thought her birthdays and Christmases all came at the same time!

“I would say since I’ve been pregnant I’ve never had such a strong bond with my mother. I’ve always been a bit of a daddy’s girl and I feel a little guilty saying that, but it is what it is.’