James Harris makes crucial breakthroughs as Glamorgan keep promotion hopes alive

Glamorgan 550 for 5 dec (Lloyd 313*, Root 79) beat Derbyshire 253 (Dal 92, Came 64, Reece 56, Patel 5-68) and 273 (Madsen 77, du Plooy 66, van der Gugten 3-41, Harris 3-59) by an innings and 24 runs

Glamorgan survived a nervous morning to claim the innings-and-24-run win over Derbyshire they needed to keep their promotion chances alive.

Seamer James Harris made the crucial breakthroughs to get the wickets of Wayne Madsen and Anuj Dal en route to 3 for 59. Australia’s Michael Hogan wrapped things up in his final appearance in Cardiff after a decade with Glamorgan, with 2 for 54. .

Derbyshire showed some stubborn resistance, but batting through three sessions on a fourth-day wicket was always going to be a tall order. In the end, the 273 were all out, thanks to Madsen, 77, and Leus du Plooy, 66.

Glamorgan’s 24-point haul means they will go into the final game in Sussex with a chance of promotion still alive, while Derbyshire will entertain Leicestershire with only local pride to play for.

Dark and cloudy conditions gave way to bright sunshine just before kick-off, Glamorgan would have been happier with the heavy atmosphere as they struggled to make the early breakthrough.

Du Plooy and Madsen bowled out the early overs easily enough and it came as a bit of a surprise when the South African shouldered his arms to a ball from Hogan which nicked back and hit the stumps.

It has been a wicket where new batsmen have struggled at times and it proved so for Harry Came, who was quickly lbw to Ajaz Patel.

But while Dal was on the wicket with Madsen there was no complacency among Glamorgan players or supporters until Harris made the big breakthrough in a burst after lunch.

He came close to having Dal lbw, an inside edge saving the batsman, but next ball the edge was not his friend as he was carried to wicketkeeper Chris Cooke to expose the Derbyshire tail.

That started a burst of three wickets in 11 balls, effectively making Glamorgan’s victory a matter of time. Andrew Salter had Alex Thomson lbw for a second duck of the match, after which Harris struck again to take the key from Madsen, who played to try and steer the ball down to third.

There was a brief flourish at the end from Sam Connors who made his season’s highest score of 23 before linking Hogan to Timm van der Gugten at long leg.