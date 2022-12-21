James Gunn bats down rumors that Gal Gadot was booted from Wonder Woman

Filmmaker James Gunnes refuted claims that Gal Gadot would no longer appear as Wonder Woman as DC is undergoing major changes, including scrapping the third film.

The 56-year-old head of DC Studios shut down rumors that Gadot will not be returning as her signature role in the DC Universe after releasing a statement about fans’ “disrespectful outcry.”

Gunn has not revealed DC’s future, but has said there are false stories about the fate of the superhero universe as some speculate that every actor and actress will be recast.

He previously said on Twitter that the only group being recast is the Suicide Squad, but has since clarified that while Gadot’s job at DC is secure, Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman.

The filmmaker responded to a comment on a recent DC-related Instagram post that read, “Can’t wait to see what you’re cooking… That said, the move to boot Cavill and Gadot.” .. does not inspire confidence. ‘

“I’m not sure where you’re getting that we’ve “booted up” Gal,” Gunn replied.

Gunn responded to a comment under a statement he released Monday about “unkind” audience members he faces along with DC co-head Peter Safran.

What’s next in the DC Universe remains unclear, but Gunn and Safran have made it clear they won’t listen to angry commentators for advice.

“One of the things that Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as head of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online who could be loud and unkind to say the least,” Gunn began.

“Our choices for the DCU are based on what we think is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years.

“Maybe these choices are great, maybe they aren’t, but they were made with a genuine heart and integrity and always with the story in mind.

“Nobody likes to be harassed or yelled at, but honestly we’ve been through a lot worse. Disrespectful outrage will never, ever influence our actions.

We were aware that there was going to be a period of turbulence when we took on this gig, and we knew that sometimes we would have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the tricky nature of what lay ahead. was waiting.

“But this means little to us compared to our jobs as artists and administrators in helping create a broad and wonderful future for DC,” Gunn concluded.

Meanwhile, while it’s unclear what plans Gunn has for Gadot, it was confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 wouldn’t be moving forward.

The first Wonder Woman movie debuted in 2017 and opened with a massive opening weekend of $103 million en route to $412 million domestically and $822 million worldwide.

Gunn and Safran – along with Warner Bros. co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy – reportedly said the sequel didn’t currently fit with their new plans for DC Studios.

It was confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 would not continue

False: “I keep seeing messages with this untrue theory. We’re not recasting anyone but The Suicide Squad,” Gunn said

False: He also responded to another fan who said he’d be happy if Gunn canceled all DC movies and replaced them with sequels to his 2006 movie Slither, with the exception of a possible Weasel movie, though Gunn said, ” This rumor is also false.’

Last week, Gunn and Safran were rumored to have presented their pitch for at least the next five years of the DC Extended Universe to WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav.

There is no indication as to how the pitch was received and which projects could be developed first under this new regime.

Gunn teased on Twitter last week that they’ll be sharing the first details of their slate early in the new year.

He had also revealed that he is currently writing the script for the new Superman movie and it won’t be an original story, though it’s unclear at this point who will be directing.

He added that Cavill will not be playing Superman because the story focuses on an earlier part of Superman’s life, adding that Superman is “a huge, if not the biggest priority” of his slate.

It is still unclear what Warner Bros. plans with upcoming DC movies such as Shazam: Fury of the Gods (March 17, 2023), The Flash (June 16, 2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25, 2023), which represent the last movies under the previous DC Films regime under Walter Hamada before the company was renamed DC Studios under Gunn and Safran, who officially took over on November 1.