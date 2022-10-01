James Gunn and Jennifer Holland look radiant as they tie the knot in front of family and friends

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps from their star-studded wedding on their respective social media accounts on Friday.

The 56-year-old filmmaker and 34-year-old actress were joined by crowds of their friends and family – including James’ brother Sean Gunn – during the festive event.

They shared a series of photos from the romantic outdoor wedding ceremony and cozy reception, where they were joined by the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy – including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan.

The couple in love also wrote lengthy messages in the captions of their posts to express their feelings about tying the knot.

Gunn wore a sharp-looking dark green jacket and matching trousers at the wedding ceremony, which was led by his actor brother Sean.

The filmmaker completed his look with a stark white button-up shirt and a dark red tie.

He was also pictured wearing a navy blue suit and a patterned shirt on one of the poppers.

There they are: they were joined by the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy – including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Chukwudi Iwuji

Holland looked radiant as she wore a sheer white lace dress at the celebratory event.

She added elements of shine to her look with a sparkly set of earrings.

The Peacemaker actress’ beautiful blonde hair matched the bright tone of her wedding dress perfectly.

Several cast members of the DC Comics-based series Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy attended the reception, which was held in Flula Borg.

One photo showed the newlyweds grinning with Marvel stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Another photo saw the pair partying with Peacemaker’s John Cena, Steve Agee and Nhut Le, as well as Johanna Braddy and stuntman Wayne Dalglish.

Other guests included David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior from Guardians of the Galaxy, Flula Borg from Suicide Squad, Nathan Fillion and Daniela Melchior.

The happy couple’s wedding cake was decorated with a custom Funko Pop set representing the couple.

The duo’s ceremony was also briefly interrupted by the arrival of a moose, although they didn’t seem to mind.

Gunn started his message by lovingly describing Holland as the ‘love of his life’.

The filmmaker went on to describe the event as “an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most amazing family and friends in the world.”

The director went on to say that his current wife did not want him to watch their custom Funko Pops prior to the ceremony.

“Jenn didn’t show me them before the wedding because her dress was too perfect,” he wrote.

Holland began her message by expressing her gratitude to her husband for his dedication over the years.

“Thank you for sharing your love, life and family with me. Thank you for choosing me, for lifting me up and for always making me laugh. There are still many years to follow the first extraordinary 7,” she wrote.

She then wrote: ‘I am married, surrounded by the most beautiful people, the most magical landscapes and endless love and laughter.’

The artist further noted that she was extremely grateful to the individuals who made the ceremony possible.

“My gratitude is bursting at the seams. Thank you to all the staff who have worked so hard to make this event special for us and our guests,” she wrote.

Holland made it a point to emphasize the elegance of the star-studded affair.

The actress wrote: “It was so seamless and stunningly beautiful, I felt like I was in a movie.”