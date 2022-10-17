James Franco makes a bold statement in a slogan jumper at Anna Vissi’s concert in Greece

He has remained relatively inconspicuous in recent months.

And on Thursday, James Franco, 44, made a bold statement in a slogan wearing a sweater and sweatpants as he attended an Anna Vissi concert at the Alsos Theater in Kypseli, Athens.

The actor’s gray sweater bore the words, “Hollywood is hell,” as well as the image of one person throwing another off a building.

James kept it casual for his musical outing, with his comfy track pants paired with worn-in converse.

Not content with this bold statement sweater, the Spider-Man star also wore a cap that read, “Real men pray every day.”

James seemed to be in a good mood on his night out in Greece, gleefully posing for photos with singer Anna Vissi and friends backstage.

In the summer, the movie star was spotted on holiday with his girlfriend of five years Isabel Pakzad, 26.

The beloved couple reportedly started dating in November 2017, but have largely kept their romance out of the limelight over the years.

At the time, it was believed that the actor decided not to make their relationship public after making headlines for alleged sexual misconduct several weeks after their romance.

The actor, who previously taught film courses at New York University and other colleges, is alleged to have ‘abuse’ in 2018[ed] his power as an acting teacher in a sexually exploitative way.’

James addressed the matter publicly for the first time since the allegations surfaced on a SiriusXM podcast last December.

The actor admitted that he slept with students at his drama school and “cheated on everyone” he dated during a 20-year battle with “sex addiction.”

Fun times: James seemed to be in a good mood on his night out in Greece, happily posing for photos with singer Anna Vissi and friends backstage (pictured with friends including Yasmina El Abd, Cynthia Khalifeh, Said Serhan, Marwa Khalil, Lara Khamis, Katerina Zoura)

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Podcast, James confessed that he “slept with students, and that was wrong,” and admitted that he “could never be faithful to anyone” before meeting Isabel.

The 127 Hours star blames his infidelity and inappropriate behavior on a sex addiction he’s struggled with since he quit alcohol as a teenager.

“It’s such a powerful drug,” he explained. ‘I was addicted to it for another twenty years. The insidious thing about it is that I remained sober all this time from the alcohol.

“And I went to meetings all this time. I even tried to sponsor other people. So in my head it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I live a spiritual life.’ Where aside, I’m acting in all those other ways now, and I couldn’t see it.’

James said he has been recovering from a sex addiction since 2016 and has “put in a lot of work” following the allegations against him “and changed who I was”.

“I didn’t want to hurt people,” he said, as… revealing that although he slept with students at his drama school, he thought it was ‘cool’ because it was ‘consensual’ and they were all adults.”

‘L [was] completely blind to power dynamics or something like that, but also completely blind to people’s feelings. I didn’t want to hurt people,” he added.

James cited his 20-year battle with sex addiction as the main reason for his rampant adultery, a problem he has successfully battled for the past five years.

“I was previously in recovery, for substance abuse. And there were some issues I faced that were related to addiction as well.

“And so I really used my recovery background to kind of explore this and change who I was,” he explained.