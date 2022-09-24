James Earl Jones, 91, signs over the rights to his iconic Darth Vader voice in Star Wars franchise

James Earl Jones has transferred the rights to his iconic Darth Vader voice in Star Wars to new AI technology, sparking speculation that he has pulled out of the role.

The 91 actor has voiced the villain since the original Star Wars movie in 1977, most recently starring as the character for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

In an interview with Vanity FairMatthew Wood – of Star Wars creators Lucasfilm – detailed James’ wishes to “keep Vader alive” after “stepping back from the role.”

(pictured)

Lucasfilm has worked with Ukrainian Respeecher, a new technology from a company of the same name, which records archive footage to create a new dialogue.

Speaking to the publication, Matthew explained: “[James] had said he was looking to phase out this particular character. So how do we proceed?’

He revealed that Respeecher has used James’ voice in all future films, even “those produced after his own death,” after the actor gave his blessing.

(pictured)

Matthew added that James “signed the rights to his voice to keep Vader alive” after he “stepped back from the role”, although he did not confirm his retirement.

It comes after the identity of the Darth Vader voice in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ was finally revealed.

Darth Vader can be heard in episode three of the show, which takes place between the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the original trilogy.

(photo 2019)

A report from TV line confirmed that the voice is that of James Earl Jones, who continued to lend his talents to the role of Darth Vader during the original trilogy, which ended in 1983.

He briefly returned to the role for the final installment of the prequel trilogy, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, released in 2005.

James then voiced Darth Vader in the final film in the new sequel trilogy, the 2019 film Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker.

(James pictured in 2015)

In between trilogies, he was featured in the critically acclaimed 2016 spin-off film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Although James did the voice for the part, the actor in the Darth Vader costume doing the physical moves was always someone else.

David Prowse was in the iconic black uniform in the original trilogy, while Hayden Christensen – who played Anakin for the second two films in the prequel trilogy – donned the Darth Vader costume in Episode III.

Due to James Earl Jones’ age and the relatively little acting he takes on today, there was no absolute certainty that he would work on the current show.