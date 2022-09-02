James Corden spends quality time with his wife Julia Carey in Santa Monica

<!–

James Corden enjoyed some quality time with wife Julia Carey on Thursday as the couple spent the evening at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The chat show host, 43, cut a casual figure in a black polo top, paired with navy blue trousers and white sneakers.

He was wearing a stylish watch when he arrived at the opulent restaurant next to his radiant wife, 46.

Julia looked incredible as she put on a little black dress, styling her short blonde locks into loose waves.

James and Julia married at Babington House in 2012 and are parents to Max (11), Carey (7) and Charlotte (4).

It was recently announced that James – who returned from a holiday in the south of France with wife Julia last week – would be leaving his role as host of The Late Late Show in the US.

He fought back tears as he explained to viewers why he decided to quit his job.

The TV star plans to give up the coveted hosting role in the summer of 2023.

He said in a video: “Seven and a half years ago I started hosting this show. And there’s no other way to say it, it changed my life. I love it.

‘I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we have achieved. It exceeds my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today that I’ve signed a new contract to continue hosting The Late Late Show.

“When I started this journey, it would always be that way. It would be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?

“And I never want this show to be welcome in any way for too long. I always want to make it. And I really think in a year’s time that’s a good time to move on and see what else is out there.’

The Gavin and Stacey star insisted he has “a year to go” but fought back tears as he talked about running away.

He continued: ‘We are all committed to making this the best year we’ve ever had making this show. We go outside with a bang.

“There will be carpools, and zebra crossings, and sketches and other surprises.

“And there will be tears. There will be so many tears. Because this is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, really.

“I have never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once. And… the fact that you’re watching us at home.

‘Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and everyone who makes this show.”