James Corden reveals why he’s leaving The Late Late Show on The Drew Barrymore Show

While his latest episode of The Late Late Show isn’t fully set at this point, James Corden talks about why he’s leaving the late night talk show.

The 44-year-old comedian announced in late April that he would be leaving the talk show sometime in mid-2023, and it was later reported that it would be many months before his contract expires in August 2023.

The Cats star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, where he was asked why he would be leaving the CBS talk show after what will be eight years on the air.

“Look, there’s no way it’s easy to walk away from something that’s so… I mean, I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” Corden began.

“Nothing about leaving the show had to do with not enjoying it. I love it, but the truth is that it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never considered it the final destination,” he added.

Corden recalled a story from two summers ago when he was shooting his Amazon Prime Video series Mammals, which debuted in November, in which he interacted with his then 10-year-old son, Max.

“I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about six in the morning and my son, who was ten at the time, was sitting on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, “That’s me,” and he said, “I thought, well, it’s Sunday,” and I said, “I know buddy, but this schedule is just everywhere. We just have to get it done, because we only have a tiny bit of time before we have to go back and do the show, “and his face just clouded over,” said Corden.

“I got in the car and called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realized, at best, we’ve got six more summers where Max is, even remotely wants to be near us and I can waste no other.” Corden explained.

“So the choice was really to go, ‘If I really want to do this other job, it can’t be at the expense of our kids, our family,’ which is really all it boils down to,” Corden added.

He admitted, “I’ll be a mess on that last show.” I’ll cry my eyes out, but I’ll know deep down in my heart that it’s best for me and best for us as a family to put down some roots in London, and it definitely feels right in every way.”

Corden began his career in the UK in popular sitcoms such as Fat Friends and Gavin & Stacey, which he co-created with co-star Ruth Jones.

He also created and starred in The Wrong Mans in 2013 and appeared in the Disney musical Into the Woods in 2014 before landing The Late Late Show gig in 2015.

He continued to work regularly on the big screen while still hosting The Late Late Show, with roles in Trolls, Peter Rabbit, Ocean’s Eight, Cats and Cinderella.

He also created the 2020 game show Game On, an American version of the British game show A League Of Their Own.

Corden currently stars in Amazon Prime Video’s Mammals, a six-episode series that debuted in November that was unclear if it will be renewed.