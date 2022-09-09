James Corden leads the tributes as US talk shows devote segments to the Queen following her death

American talk shows devoted segments to the Queen after her death on Thursday afternoon, with British star James Corden leading the tribute.

After the announcement that the monarch died ‘peacefully’, aged 96, in Balmoral in Scotland, the discussion of the Queen and her legacy continued overnight across the pond, with the likes of James, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah who shared sincere words.

Actor and comedian James, 44, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down as host of The Late Late Show, described the Queen as a “guiding light” who was “widely adored.”

While the London-born host expressed gratitude for “the most incredible service and leadership she has shown throughout our lives.”

In a sombre and respectful three-minute monologue at the beginning of his show, he said, “She is the only queen most of us have ever known.

“We considered her immortal and an essential part of the fabric of our world.”

He continued: ‘She represented the good in this world, living a life of honor, a life devoted to service, committed to improving the lives of others.

‘And it always felt like she was there for all of us, for 70 years she never wavered. She was never political.

“She never cared about her own PR, and maybe that’s why she was as loved and respected by a president as she was by the man down the street, and would treat them both equally.

“It didn’t matter who you were, she was there for you.”

The Gavin and Stacey star added that “in a world of uncertainty… and instability” the queen was “always the queen” and “a guiding light.”

He concluded: ‘She was always gracious, always dignified, always a shining example of leadership. She represented stability in a world where it so often feels like the floor is shaking.

“Queen Elizabeth was unique. A life’s work never to be repeated.’

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, also devoted part of his opening monologue to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying her 70-year reign had been “a pretty good run.”

Playing on descriptions of the monarch as the ‘rock’ of England, he said, ‘We have no rock.

“The closest thing to a rock in America is The Rock (actor Dwayne Johnson).”

Reflecting on the ‘remarkable’ number of people the Queen had met during her reign, including Lady Gaga, Bill Clinton, JFK, Jennifer Lopez, the Beatles and the Spice Girls, the American star said: ‘She stood up to fascists and stood up behind them,” as shown a photo of the monarch standing directly behind Donald Trump.

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, 38, also took a less serious tone, comparing the “full spectrum of emotions” to the news.

The comedian also stressed that the Queen is one of the world’s longest-serving monarchs, saying it was “insane” how long she sat on the throne.

“That means she saw Adam West as Batman, Michael Keaton as Batman, Christian Bale as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, who survived… and then saw Robert Pattinson as Batman,” he joked.

“And look, I’m sure there’s a better way to measure time than in Batmen, but you get the idea. She’s been in the game for a minute.’

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s significant global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.