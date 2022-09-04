James Corden and Julia Carey throw their hands in the air during family trip to Disneyland

<!–

James Corden made the most of his free time on Saturday during a trip to Disneyland with wife Julia Carey.

The 44-year-old Late Late Show host let his hair down at the Anaheim resort, where he joined the thrill-seekers aboard the famed Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

With Corden and his family slated to move back to England next year, he seemed to be enjoying some time away from the hugely popular CBS show that helped him become a household name in the United States.

The actor and comedian was seen throwing his hands in the air as he sat next to his wife on the famous roller coaster, a common feature at Disneyland, Orlando’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Park in Paris.

He later bought cotton candy before the pair made their way through the teeming California theme park, where they mingled with visiting tourists.

Corden recently fought back tears when he… explained why he has decided to quit his job at The Late Late Show after seven years.

He said: ‘Seven and a half years ago I started hosting this show. And there’s no other way to say it, it changed my life. I love it.

‘I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we have achieved. It exceeds my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today that I’ve signed a new contract to continue hosting The Late Late Show.

“When I started this journey, it would always be that way. It would be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?

“And I never want this show to be welcome in any way for too long. I always want to make it. And I really think in a year’s time that’s a good time to move on and see what else is out there.’

The Gavin and Stacey star insisted he has “a year to go” but fought back tears as he talked about running away.

He continued: ‘We are all committed to making this the best year we’ve ever had making this show. We go outside with a bang.

“There will be carpools, and zebra crossings, and sketches and other surprises.

“And there will be tears. There will be so many tears. Because this is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, really.

“I have never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once. And… the fact that you’re watching us at home.

‘Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and everyone who makes this show.”