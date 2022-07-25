James Brayshaw slams ‘complete lie’ he talked about Billy Brownless, Garry Lyon cheating scandal

AFL commentator James Brayshaw was left absolutely seething after a gossip columnist reported openly discussing Garry Lyon’s affair with the wife of their great friend Billy Brownless during a function.

Brayshaw, who is calling for Channel 7 and Triple M, took to radio on Saturday to talk about what he called a “complete lie” written by News Corp journalist Alice Coster after she wrote a column entitled “An open apologies for pale, old men.’

Lyon and Brownless had a bitter feud in 2016 when it was revealed that the former Nicki Brownless started dating after she broke up with Billy, leaving him shocked, angry and heartbroken.

Along with Brayshaw, the trio were all co-hosts of The Footy Show, although Lyon left after the revelations came out and then revealed he was struggling with depression.

From left to right: Billy Brownless, James Brayshaw and Garry Lyon at the after party for The Footy Show in Crown Perth in 2013

Billy Brownless and Nicky Brownless (left) are pictured with Garry Lyon and Melissa Lyon (right) in 2012. In 2016, Lyon left his wife and began dating Brownless’ wife of 18, Nicky

Lyon and Brownless have since patched up the rift somewhat, spending Christmas with the four children Nicki shares with Billy.

In her column, Coster essentially gave the right of reply, after fellow AFL commentator Dermott Brereton taunted her for taking his comments out of context.

The former Hawks legend said he felt “let down by the title” of Coster’s column, which addressed his criticism that Wayne Carey should have the “plum” primetime commentary job instead of AFLW great Daisy Pearce.

Coster hit back and pitchforked Brayshaw in a conversation that had nothing to do with the Brownless-Lyon affair.

James Brayshaw (left) with close friend and former AFL commentator Garry Lyon at a 2010 event

Brownless’ daughter Lucy described the lunch between the blended families as “very special.” Pictured clockwise around the table from bottom left: Max, Lucy, Nicky, Garry, Jan Smith, Ruby, Billy and Oscar at last year’s Christmas lunch

“We haven’t seen a whining like this since James Brayshaw threw his toys out of bed after we repeated some of his gossip about his mate Garry Lyon’s relationship during a Triple M media feature,” Coster wrote in the paper. . Herald Sun.

“Not fair,” Brayshaw said, spewing a few pesky personal barbs onto the airwaves for good measure.

“Boohoo Brayshaw is known for being the best in the world holding its sour little grapes tight,” Coster said.

Left to right: Billy Brownless, Garry Lyon and James Brayshaw after The Footy Show won silver at the 2008 TV Week Logie Awards

Unwilling to hear about it, Brayshaw accused the paper, and Coster directly, of having a “fixation” with him, and denied speaking about the affair during a function.

“The only thing I make an extreme exception to is the conclusion that I once stood on a stage and talked about you and what happened to your relationship,” he told Brownless. Triple M.

“I’ve never stood on a stage and said anything about that particular subject, and I never would, out of respect for my great friends. That’s a complete lie… (it) is completely false, and needs to be addressed.’

Their co-host Damien Barrett then asked how Brayshaw got sucked into the saga,

“Seriously, how did you get thrown into that story?” asked Barrett.

From left to right: Footy Show panelists Garry Lyon, James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless, Damien Barrett and Shane Crawford arrive at Logie Awards in 2015

It provoked a strong reaction, although Brayshaw was clearly amused that he had been dragged into it.

‘I don’t know. It won’t surprise you, Purple (Barrett), that I don’t get into the habit of reading something a particular person writes. It’s insulting to me to ever think that (talking about the affair publicly) ever happened,” he said.