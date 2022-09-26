James Bond’s Aston Martin is up for auction in Christie’s London

James Bond’s DB5 Aston Martin is up for auction.

The purpose-built stunt car driven by Daniel Craig in the James Bond film No Time To Die could raise up to £2 million at an auction commemorating James Bond’s 60th anniversary.

A Tom Ford two-piece dinner costume, worn by the actor, is also up for auction.

One go: James Bond’s DB5 Aston Martin is up for auction. Christie’s is holding the official two-part charity sale on Wednesday, September 28. Craig pictured in the car in No Time To Die

Christie’s Auction House in London will hold the official two-part charity sale on Wednesday, September 28.

The silver birch Aston Martin is the only DB5 stunt car from the film to be sold to the public.

It is estimated at between £1,500,000 and £2,000,000.

Proceeds go to The Prince’s Trust in its work with young people; The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund in support of charities assisting serving and former members of the UK intelligence services; and three charities supporting serving and former members of the British Special Forces.

Bargain! The car driven by Daniel Craig in the James Bond film No Time To Die could raise up to £2 million at an auction commemorating James Bond’s 60th birthday

Movie magic: The car was also featured in the 2006 Bond film Casino Royale, with Daniel here in the driver’s seat alongside Caterina Murino playing Solange Dimitrios

Suits you: A Tom Ford two-piece dinner costume worn by the actor is also going up for sale

Included in the lots are items commemorating each of the six actors who played Bond, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Among the array of costumes will be a two piece dinner costume featuring Crockett & Jones shoes, worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond to attend a SPECTER party, and the incredible Michael Lo Sordo ‘Alexandra’ dress worn by Ana de Armas in the latest movie.

There will also be a clapperboard from No Time To Die, autographed by 007 himself, Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji and Fukunaga, singer Billie Eilish and many others who brought the film to life.

People could also get their hands on an OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition watch worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die.

Bond’s Wheels: Producer Michael G. Wilson and Associate Producer Gregg Wilson seen driving an Aston Martin DB5 silver birch stunt car, one of eight stunt replicas built for the film. This is the only DB5 stunt car from No Time To Die to be released for public sale

Hero: To represent Sir Roger Moore, they sell a gilded Swarovski inlaid prop egg of Octopussy

Keepsake: Egg depicted is valued at £6,000 – £10,000, with money going to UNICEF charity

In the detail: The egg has a small golden carriage inside which is visible when the top half is lifted up

Pride of place: It stands on a gold stand to match the design, with the item glistening under the lights of the display case in the action rooms

Memorabilia: The egg sits on two limited edition OMEGA Seamaster watches, which come in a cover signed by George Lazenby

Big money: The watches are valued at £40,000-60,000 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

A Christie’s spokesperson said: “The final six items to be auctioned will each represent one of the six Bonds, and the money will go to charity chosen by each personally.”

To represent Sir Roger Moore, they are selling a gilded Swarovski-encrusted Octopussy prop egg, which is estimated to sell for £6,000 – £10,000, with the money going to the charity UNICEF.

In the name of Timothy Dalton, there will be a black single breasted tuxedo he wore in License to Kill in 1989, signed on the inside of the jacket liner.

Bet on: In the name of Timothy Dalton there will be a black single breasted tuxedo he wore in License to Kill in 1989, signed on the inside of the jacket lining

Up for grabs: Five silk bow ties worn and now signed by Daniel Craig, on display for the upcoming James Bond is Back charity sale at Christies

Timepieces: (left) The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m 007 Edition, worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die and designed with input from Craig and the filmmakers; it is being sold to benefit TIME’S UP UK (estimate: £15,000-20,000) (right) The OMEGA Aqua Terra 150m; it is being sold in favor of Orbis (estimate: £15,000-20,000)

The estimated £6,000 – £10,000 will go to the National Youth Theatre.

Daniel Craig’s item will be harder to take home as they’re auctioning off No Time To Die’s Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE.

The bike was instrumental in one of 007’s iconic street chases. The estimated £20,000-£30,000 will go to Severn Hospice.

The last three official Christie’s 007 auctions have raised £4,812,525 and this year they are hoping for just as much success.