James Bond will have bigger roles for women and will see 007 ‘cracked open emotionally’

James Bond producers have said the upcoming movies in the franchise will have bigger roles for women and show a more “emotional” side of the 007 spy.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson discussed their plans for the franchise following Daniel Craig’s departure as Bond in No Time To Die.

Producer Barbara, 62, said Daniel, 54, is humanizing the spy who was once a woman and that the character’s “emotional” evolution will continue in the next episode.

Big changes: James Bond producers have said the upcoming movies in the franchise will have bigger roles for women and the 007 spy will be more ’emotional’

She also spoke about how recent Bond films have featured bigger roles for women, adding that they plan to include meatier female roles in the new films as well.

“It’s an evolution,” she said Variety magazine. “Bond evolves just like men evolve, I don’t know who evolves faster.”

No Time To Die saw Lashana Lynch play fellow spy Nomi and make history as the first black female double-O agent.

Speaking of Daniel’s more humane version of Bond, Barbara — who produces the franchise along with her half-brother Michael — said it was the spy’s first time “emotionally cracked open.”

Schedule: Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (pictured) talked about their plans for the franchise after Daniel Craig left as Bond in No Time To Die

‘Over the movies’ [Daniel’s] tenure were the first time we really connected the emotional arc,” she said.

Barbara and Michael, 80, also talked about their mission to find a new actor to play Bond, after Daniel stepped down from the role after its fifth and final episode.

The producers insisted they have yet to decide who will take on the legendary role, explaining that the next 007 movie is at least “several” years away.

Responding to rumors that Idris Elba would be lining up for the role, Barbara said they hadn’t been in touch with the Luther actor lately, but they insisted that they “love him.”

New parts: Barbara also spoke about how recent Bond films have featured bigger roles for women, adding that they plan to include meatier female roles in the new films as well.

But they admitted that Idris, 50, may be hesitant to make such a long commitment, with Michael saying it was hard enough to sign Daniel when he was in his thirties.

They said there are similar challenges when considering a much younger actor for the role, and said they need to understand that the role is a very long-term commitment.

Wilson said it’s a huge “investment” for Eon Productions to release a new Bond, while Broccoli described casting a new 008 as a complete “reinvention”.

She said the actor they choose should best suit their plans for Bond and where they want to take the character in the upcoming movies.

Star: No Time To Die saw Lashana Lynch play fellow spy Nomi and make history as the first black female double-O agent

Stars like Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill have also been tipped as frontrunners to be cast as Bond after Barbara confirmed the next cop would be a man.

Venom actor Tom, 45, has seemingly confirmed he wants to be the next 007 – by refusing to talk about the role for fear of being blacklisted.

Speaking with the Daily Beast in 2017, he admitted, “If I say it, it’s gone.”

He explained, “You know, there’s a saying among us in the fraternity of acting, and in my peer group fellowship, that if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly say anything about that!’

While Henry, 39, has been known for years and indicates that he is still interested in the coveted role if an opportunity arises.

New 007? Barbara addressed rumors that Idris Elba could be the new Bond and admitted he may be hesitant to make such a long commitment

He told The Sunday Times in 2021, time will tell if he becomes the latest actor to land the iconic role, with Daniel Craig leaving the action franchise.

“You don’t know which way they want Bond to go and that’s why I like to say that everything is always on the table,” he said.

The Superman star, who was up for the part in 2005 when Daniel was cast, speculated about who might be eyeing for the part.

He told GQ in 2020 that he would “definitely seize the opportunity” if it presented itself, because he “would love to play Bond” and that “it would be very, very exciting.”

Could it be? No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film, raising the question of who will take on the role – which includes Henry Cavill (left) and Tom Hardy (right)

Another favorite is Regé Jean-Page, who admitted last year that he is “flattered” to be included among a host of British stars tipped for the iconic role.

He told the mirror: ‘Ah, the B word. I think if you’re British and you do something remarkable that other people notice, people will start talking about it.’

Despite being the bookmakers’ favourite, the Bridgerton star said he was stunned by the idea of ​​making plans at “this moment in history” and that he has “gave up.”

Barbara – the daughter of original James Bond producer Albert Broccoli – has previously told: patient fans may have to wait a little longer for the 26th Eon movie, as the shooting for the next epic is “at least two years away.”

Talented: Bookmakers put Henry at the forefront with 5/2, while Regé Jean-Page (pictured July 2022) has odds of 4/1

At a dinner where she and screenwriter Michael, 80, received BFI grants in June, Barbara also hinted at major changes in the character while saying they are “reinventing” the MI6 agent.

According to Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, she teased: “I’d say filming will take at least another two years. It’s a reinvention of Bond.’

She also said that she and Michael have not yet started writing a script for the upcoming 007 movie, as they want to make decisions about casting first and how they will approach the next episode.

The half-siblings passed the reins to Albert Broccoli’s famed Eon Productions in 1995, a year before he passed away at the age of 87.

Rumors: Richard Madden, who recently starred in Marvel’s The Eternals, would also be eligible for Bond

Barbara and Michael have since been in charge of the 007 franchise, casting both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig through their Bond runs.

It comes after Ian Fleming’s Instagram account teased a special announcement for the franchise. The late writer died in 1964.

The account under the late writer’s name shared a cryptic post of a retro typewriter, teasing the announcement for October 5, which is officially dubbed “James Bond Day.”

‘See you on James Bond Day! #007,” the account wrote, adding eye emojis.

The post left fans full of excitement, taking over the comments when someone wrote that they were “eagerly anticipating” the news.

Coming soon: It comes after Ian Fleming’s Instagram account teased a special announcement for the franchise

October 5 is also known as James Bond Day for fans of the long-running franchise – as it is the date of the 1962 World Premiere of the first James Bond film.

This celebratory day began in 2012 when the Bond films celebrated their Golden Jubilee – with events around the world.

Elsewhere, Amazon recently acquired MGM, the studio behind Bond, for £6 billion and the deal will see the first-ever reality TV series based on the franchise.

In Bond: 007’s Road to a Million, participants will follow clues in an epic global race and compete for a cash prize of £1 million.

Barbara admitted she was hesitant to do a TV show for Bond because they didn’t want the contestants to have to do “dangerous” things, but she insisted filming was completely safe.