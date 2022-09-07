James Bond-themed superyacht called 007 SINKS yards from Greek beach after running aground

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 160 ft James Bond themed superyacht named 007 has sunk just yards from a Greek beach.

The ship, believed to be owned by a Swiss businessman but flying a British flag, ran aground after hitting rocks just 15 meters from the picturesque Kolona Bay on Kythnos Island.

The boat’s GPS reportedly malfunctioned and guided the boat toward shore, causing it to swing heavily on the port side as the water began to pour in.

The Coast Guard answered emergency calls and the five passengers on board were quickly rescued after it began sinking Friday night.

On Saturday, the yacht was almost completely submerged.

The superyacht was developed by Aegean Yachts in 2006 and rescuers were able to contain it with a floating sea wall, limiting pollution.

The Coast Guard is investigating the sinking.

A 160ft James Bond-themed superyacht named 007 has sunk just yards from a Greek beach

A Swiss businessman’s ship ran aground after hitting rocks just 15 meters from picturesque Kolona Bay

The superyacht was developed in 2006 by Aegean Yachts and rescuers were able to contain it with a floating sea wall, limiting pollution

A local boat owner told SWNS news agency: “They say the captain had a depth problem and he hit the bottom.

‘In his attempt not to sink, he sailed closer to shore, less than ten meters down, and the ship came to that position. No people were injured.

“The Coast Guard was immediately informed and sent help at night. The next morning they set up an anti-pollution perimeter. It appears that there was no diesel leakage or damage to the landscape.’

Municipalities are now going to conduct a preliminary investigation..

The 007 was delivered in 2006 by the Bodrum-based shipyard Aegean Yacht.

It has five cabins, including a master suite, and can accommodate ten people. The owner is unknown.