James Bond ‘set to be on screen until at least 2037 in new deal’

James Bond is reportedly “on screen until at least 2037” as bosses “sign a new deal,” it was revealed on Sunday.

The spy franchise, which first aired in 1962, has reportedly signed an agreement with Warner Bros. the mirror.

While this may be good news for fans, bosses have yet to confirm who the infamous MI6 agent will become after Idris Elba “walked away from 007 talks.”

A source told the publication: ‘Bond will certainly still be in rude health at age 75. The tuxedo and martini won’t be hung.’

They added that the “great news for fans” will allow the franchise to move beyond the “27th movie.”

MailOnline has contacted Warner Bros. for comment.

It’s because Idris has walked away from “years of talks” with movie bosses to take over the role of James Bond, according to reports.

The star, 49, was the bookie’s favorite to replace Daniel Craig as the super spy, but is eager to pursue other roles – and has even submitted a list of suggested names to producer Barbara Broccoli of actors to play 007.

A source told The sun: ‘Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

However, he has put forward names to play 007. He is ‘informal’ in the decision-making process because he has been talking to producers for so long.’

At the premiere of his film The Harder They Fall in 2021, Idris when asked if he will be considered the next 007 said: “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

He also told The Express about the rumours: “I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I didn’t even play the part.”

Idris added: ‘Enough is enough. I can’t talk about it anymore.’