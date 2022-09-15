James Bond fans go wild as franchise writers tease a new announcement

James Bond fans may be in for a treat as Ian Fleming’s Instagram account has teased a special announcement for the franchise.

Sharing a cryptic post from a retro typewriter, the account – under the name of the late writer [he died in 1964]teased the announcement for October 5, which is officially called “James Bond Day.”

It comes as rumors continue to circulate about who will take over the role of 007 agent – with stars like Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill looking to be the frontrunners.

‘See you on James Bond Day! #007,” the eyeball emoji wrote.

And the post left fans full of excitement, taking over the comments as one wrote that they were “eagerly anticipating” the news.

October 5 is also known as James Bond Day for fans of the long-running franchise – as it is the date of the 1962 World Premiere of the first James Bond film.

This celebratory day began in 2012 when the Bond films celebrated their Golden Jubilee – with events around the world.

No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film, raising the question of who will take on the role.

Tom Hardy has seemingly confirmed that he wants to be the next 007 – by refusing to talk about the role for fear of being blacklisted.

Speaking with the Daily Beast in 2017, he admitted, “If I say it, it’s gone.”

He explained, “You know, there’s a saying among us in the fraternity of acting, and in my peer group fellowship, that if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly say anything about that!’

No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig's fifth and final film, raising the question of who will take on the role

Although Henry has been known for years, he indicates that he is still interested in the coveted role if an opportunity arises.

He told The Sunday Times in 2021, time will tell if he becomes the latest actor to land the iconic role, with Daniel Craig leaving the action franchise.

“You don’t know which way they want Bond to go and that’s why I like to say that everything is always on the table,” he said.

The Superman star, who was up for the part in 2005 when Daniel was cast, speculated about who might be eyeing for the part.

He told GQ in 2020 that he would “definitely seize the opportunity” if it presented itself, because he “would love to play Bond” and that “it would be very, very exciting.”

Talented: Bookmakers put Henry to the fore with 5/2, as Regé Jean-Page (pictured July 2022) has odds of 4/1

Another favorite is Regé Jean-Page, who admitted last year that he is “flattered” to be included among a host of British stars tipped for the iconic role.

He told the mirror: ‘Ah, the B word. I think if you’re British and you do something remarkable that other people notice, people will start talking about it.’

Despite being the bookmakers’ favourite, the Bridgerton star said he was stunned by the idea of ​​making plans at “this moment in history” and that he has “gave up.”

Fans are reliving the famous James Bond sketch between Daniel Craig and Queen Elizabeth II, following her death last week at the age of 96.

The world saw a more feisty side to Her Majesty when she made a cameo appearance in director Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony for the Olympics.

Old times: Fans relive the famous James Bond sketch between Daniel Craig and Queen Elizabeth II, following her death last week at the age of 96 (pictured in the sketch)

In the comedy skit, Craig, 54, called Buckingham Palace to call the Queen for the event.

Looking back on fond memories, the actor described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as “an unbelievable thing”, while admitting that the country will never see people like the late monarch again.

The Queen, sitting at her desk, made him wait before greeting him with the words, “Good evening, Mr Bond.”

They walked together, along with some of her corgis, to a helicopter and took off, flying over London to the Olympic Stadium, ending with a stunt double from the Queen entering the arena.

Seconds later, the real Queen, dressed in the same peach-colored dress as the stunt double, entered the stadium to roaring applause.

Looking back on the scene, Craig told the BBC at the Toronto International Film Festival: ‘What an incredible thing. We will never see her ilk again.

“To be alive during her reign is something else. (I am) very sad, so I suppose Charles will have great success.”