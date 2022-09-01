James Blunt goes for a bizarre look as he dons a gas mask while crowd-surfing at CarFest

<!–

James Blunt went for a bizarre look on Sunday as he took the stage at CarFest in Hampshire.

The 48-year-old singer wore a gas mask while crowd surfing after his performance to ensure he was protected from Covid-19.

He shared an image of the music and car festival with his 771,000 Instagram followers and jokingly wrote: “Safety first.”

Before jumping into the arms of his fans, James snapped a photo of the crowd while fellow musician John Garrison captured the moment.

Other top artists such as Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kaiser Chiefs and Paloma Faith take the stage this weekend.

Founded by radio legend Chris Evans, CarFest has helped raise £20 million for UK charities.

It comes after BBC Breakfast viewers were shocked when they called an interview with the artist “unprofessional” and “bizarre”.

The Goodbye My Lover singer appeared in the studio to discuss his tour, but was questioned about plastic surgery and his views on Uber.

During the conversation with Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty, there were several awkward silences and jokes from the presenters that did not end up, which did not go unnoticed by the viewers.

Viewers were stunned by the random nature of the chat, and took to Twitter to write, “Stupid irrelevant questions. What did you think?’; “What a terrible interview from Charlie and Naga. We had to turn it off because it was so terrible, even James Blunt thought so.”

“Personally I think JB is great and very funny on Twitter, but the @BBCBreakfast team completely ruined what could have been a fun interview. Instead, it was clunky and very unfunny. Just let the guest flow. Charlie and Naga are clumsy at best’;

Breakfast TV on BBC should either be moved to CBBies or abolished. I’ve never seen anything unprofessional like the Mr Blunt interview. Naga and Charlie pathetic. It was on par with Dan Walkers asking deep questions.”

James embarked on a nine-day tour of the UK arena earlier in the year, celebrating songs spanning a 17-year career that has sold over 23 million albums, as well as five Grammy Award nominations.