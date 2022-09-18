James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley queue to see the Queen lie in state in Westminster Hall

James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley lined up on Sunday to pay their respects to The Queen in London, near Tower Bridge.

The 48-year-old singer looked smart in a black suit and placed a tender hand on the arm of his socialite partner, 39, who was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved top.

They were seen among the crowd of thousands of others who queued for more than 10 hours to see the late Monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall.

On the way: James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley lined up on Sunday to pay their respects to the Queen in London at Tower Bridge

A photo of the couple was shared on the social network by a member of the public shortly after 5 p.m.

The Old Harrovian kept watch over the Queen Mother’s casket while she was in state in 2002 and held the rank of Captain in the Life Guards, part of the Household Cavalry Regiment, until departing the same year.

Sofia is thought to be friends with the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, and she accompanied the hitmaker You’re Beautiful to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Strictly’s Neil Jones and his girlfriend Chyna Mills looked in love earlier that day after standing in line all night to pay their respects to The Queen.

Tragically, the Queen died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her coffin traveled to London on Tuesday to be laid out for her funeral on Monday

The pair were spotted among the crowd of thousands of others who had queued for more than 10 hours.

They walked hand in hand through the bustling streets of London after witnessing a landmark moment in history.

Neil kept his followers updated on his queuing progress on his Instagram account, with a photo of The Shard and also of a roadside aerial platform.

Tilda Swinton looked gloomy as she bowed her head on Saturday during a visit to the Queen’s casket.

Hand in hand: Strictly Neil Jones and his girlfriend Chyna Mills looked enamored on Sunday after standing in line all night to pay their respects to The Queen

The British actress, 61, joined the five-mile line of members of the public who had queued for an estimated nine hours this week.

Footage from BBC news coverage that began circulating on social media on Saturday showed Tilda dressed all in black as she reached the coffin and paused for a few seconds to pay her respects to the late monarch.

Hidden among the crowd, David Beckham waited more than 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen, despite being given a chance to queue by an MP on Friday.

Dressed in a suit that concealed his famous tattoos, a cap and a Covid mask, the former England captain, 47, joined mourners in the ‘Elizabeth line’ at 2 a.m., undetected by the crowd for hours as he shuffled his way from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall.

Paying her respects: Tilda Swinton, 61, cut a somber figure as she bowed her head during a visit to the Queen’s casket at London’s Westminster Hall

Along with those around him, who initially helped keep his secret, Beckham said he survived on the very unfootballer-like diet of “Pringles, sorbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee and donuts.”

“We all want to be here together. We all want to experience something where we celebrate our Queen’s wonderful life and I think something like this is meant to be shared today,” he told BBC News.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder finally saw his cover blown up shortly after noon, when members of the public took to social media to share the news that he was there.

The Daily Mail revealed that Beckham had been invited to view Her Majesty’s casket by a Member of Parliament, who can bring up to four guests, to stand in line.

But he declined the offer, saying his grandfather Joseph West – a staunch royalist and the man the footballer has called his “real hero” – would have been disappointed.

The Queen died last Thursday at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Her coffin traveled to London on Tuesday to be laid out for her funeral on Monday.