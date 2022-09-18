James Argent’s girlfriend Stella Turian, 18, looks effortlessly chic as she departs Marbella

James Argent’s girlfriend Stella Turian looked effortlessly chic as she left Marbella on Sunday after a romantic trip with the TOWIE star.

The Italian actress, 18, dressed elegantly in a figure-hugging bodysuit and white trouser suit.

Stella’s trip to the Costa Del Sol comes after MailOnline revealed it was ‘love at first sight’ for Arg, 34, and the movie star who met three months ago.

The actress completed her look with a pair of white leather sneakers and carried a large brown tote bag.

Stella wore her dark brown locks loosely with a hint of wave and shielded her eyes with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She has been seen on the PDA with Arg in the Spanish city, where he was performing with his band at Olivia’s restaurant La Cala.

Earlier this week, MailOnline revealed that Arg had found love again for the first time since his on-again, off-again relationship with Gemma Collins.

The former TOWIE star has been ‘smitten’ with Italian actress Stella, who is 16 years his junior, after the couple met in Mykonos three months ago.

Sources close to the couple say it was “love at first sight” for James, who hasn’t felt this way in years, and that he is “determined” to make the most of this relationship.

“James and Stella are in love, they fell in love from the moment they met and have spent as much time together as possible ever since,” a source told MailOnline.

“This is a big deal for James – he hasn’t been in a relationship for years because he’s been working on himself and now he’s finally ready to share his life with someone.

“The age difference has played no part in their romance so far, they have vacationed together in Italy and Marbella and got to know each other out of the limelight.”

James met Stella, who would have been six years old when he first appeared on TOWIE in 2010, while in Mykonos to attend a friend’s wedding, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Stella appears in the film ‘Infiniti’, which was screened at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which was also attended by A-listers Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Timothée Chalamet.

The jetsetter also attended the Monaco Grand Pix this summer, documenting the trip on her Instagram, which is dotted with glamorous bikini photos.

James hasn’t dated anyone in public since the end of his turbulent romance with former TOWIE co-star Gemma, 41, who was left heartbroken several times after James broke her swear words on and off screen.

He also dated TOWIE’s Lydia Bright, 31, who is now mother to daughter Loretta, while Gemma is engaged to fiancé Rami Hawash.