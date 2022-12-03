James Argent shows off his dance moves in Christmas Panto Aladdin as a policeman

James Argent showed off his dance moves as he took the stage to star in Christmas Panto Aladdin on Friday night.

The former TOWIE star, 34, appeared to be in a jovial spirit as he played the police chief at the opening night of the celebratory panto at Woodville in Gravesend, Kent.

He showed off his 14-stone weight loss in his blue cop suit, consisting of shorts with red cuffs and a matching jacket with gold-fringed shoulder pads.

James also wore a pair of striped navy blue socks and a pair of black Chelsea boots as he pranced across the stage and acted out in comedic scenes with his co-stars.

He wore his dark brown locks in a tousled slicked-back style and held a club in one hand.

The TV personality, also known as ‘Arg’, seemed to be having the time of his life as he showed off his dance moves for the entertaining scenes.

James showed off his weight loss after dropping 14 stones in the past few months after undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure when his weight hit 27 stones.

Aladdin opened with a special family show on Friday night and will run through the festive season until New Year’s Day.

Wicked Productions has returned to The Woodville for the fourth year in a row with a pantomime version of Aladdin.

James’ theatrical appearance comes after James recently showered his new girlfriend Stella Turian, 18, revealing the unique way he wooed her.

James and Stella, who have a 16-year age difference, took their relationship to the next level in October when they jetted off to spend time with Stella’s family in Italy.

And last week, James admitted that their early romance involved him courting her with mob movies in his home theater.

He also recalled how they “serenaded each other” when they first met by chance in June at a restaurant in Greece, before embarking on a romantic relationship.

Speak against The sunArg labeled Stella as “extremely intelligent, very talented and beautiful” while gushing about his partner.

He said, “I feel very lucky, sometimes I have to pinch myself to remind myself that all this is really happening.”

Arg also shared how he courted his new girlfriend, revealing: “I’m lucky enough to have a home cinema – there must be some perks to being in showbiz – and I’m obsessed with mob movies so I got her to go to Goodfellas to look. and some Sopranos and Casino too.’

The reality star – whose past has been widely documented – insisted he be completely upfront with Stella about the “ups and downs” he’s had.

Arg met Stella by chance at an upscale restaurant called Nammos while in Mykonos, Greece in June for a friend’s wedding.

He said they “serenaded each other” as he reminisced about how he showed her clips of herself singing Rat Pack songs, while she showed him clips of her singing Italian love songs.

Arg said Stella gave his microphone skills her “mark” after they exchanged songs and sent each other videos of themselves singing.

Despite only meeting once in Mykonos, they spent the summer texting and FaceTiming.

Arg recalled how he finally mustered up the courage to fly to Italy in September to see her and see if there was any romance to be had.

The TOWIE star confessed that she was “incredibly nervous” for fear there wouldn’t be a romantic connection if they saw each other again.

But thankfully, the second their eyes met again, he gushed about how they felt “a great link” that continued to develop.

And after meeting each other’s families, Arg confirmed that they will spend Christmas together but have no plans to move in together. Instead, they will focus on making their long-distance relationship work.