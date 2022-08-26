James Argent showcases his 14-stone weight loss and dance moves while performing in Spain

He has lost 14 stones in the past year after undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure when his weight reached 27 stones.

And James Argent showed off not only his trimmer body, but also his dance moves, in a fun performance Thursday at Elliott Wright’s restaurant Olivias La Cala in Mijas, Spain.

The former TOWIE star, 34, cut a very dashing figure in a crisp white shirt and smart black trousers as he entertained hordes of ladies at the eatery.

Good looks: James Argent showed off not only his trimmer body, but also his dance moves, during a fun performance on Thursday at Elliott Wright’s restaurant Olivias La Cala in Mijas, Spain

James completed his sharp look with shiny black loafers, a delicate gold chain and a gold watch.

The TV personality looked happy and confident as he took the stage and pulled out song after song for his adoring fans.

Proving he was a hit with the ladies, James also pulled out some for a dance, with the star twirling around several diners.

As usual during his residency, James was inundated with numerous requests for photos – and he was only too eager to comply.

It comes after James declared he’s “finally the man he’s always wanted to be” – and revealed he has an “exciting” new lady in his life during a recent television appearance.

The reality TV star talked about his newfound confidence since his incredible weight loss transformation and lifestyle overhaul.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Arg glowed when he gushed to the presenter, 62, that he ‘feels like he’s winning’.

The former TOWIE star began: “I’ve come to a point where I finally feel confident.

“I’m ready to meet someone and, as cliché as it may be, you can’t love someone until you love yourself and now I can take care of myself, I can take care of someone else.”

Arg revealed: “I met a woman in Mykonos, we sent messages, she’s not English, she lives abroad, but who knows, it’s exciting anyway.”

The TV personality has previously had high-profile relationships with his former co-stars Lydia Bright, 31, with whom he remains close friends, and Gemma Collins, 41.

Adding to his weight loss, he candidly admitted, “I’m still conscious when I’m wearing swim shorts, I go Simon Cowell style with them around my belly button, but I’m lucky the excess skin is minimal.”

“I’ve had to learn very hard and hard lessons, but I don’t feel resentful, I wake up in the morning and look forward to the day ahead.

“There’s nothing better than being clean and sober, I’m achieving everything I set out to do.”

Arg continued: ‘I’ve always wanted to be a wedding singer and now that I’m finally becoming what I want to be, The Arg Band is going to get stronger and stronger.

Before and after: James was told he was endangering his health with his weight – the scales tipped at 27stone (pictured left before having stomach surgery last year)

“It’s a dream come true.”

Speaking to MailOnline, he previously said his career will now focus on his true passion and performing with his band in Marbella is where he feels happiest.

In an exclusive interview, James, who last appeared on the ITVBe show TOWIE in 2018, said: ‘As much as I love doing everything on TV, I’m really passionate about it and my bread and butter is my band and all my singing performances. ‘

