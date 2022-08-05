James Argent is every inch the ladies man as the slimmed-down star sings in Spain

He has lost 14 stones in the past year, after undergoing a gastric cuff procedure when his weight reached 27 stones.

And on Thursday, James Argent was the ladies man every inch as the slimmed-down star sang at Elliott Wright’s Spanish restaurant, Olivias La Cala.

The former TOWIE star, 34, showed off his performing skills as he danced with fans, leaving revelers delighted as he sang on stage all night.

Loving life: On Thursday, James Argent, 34, was the ladies’ man every inch as the slimmed-down star sang at Elliott Wright’s Spanish restaurant, Olivias La Cala

Arg looked smart for the special evening, dressed in a black and white printed shirt, which he paired with smart black trousers.

The TOWIE favorite seemed to be at ease in the center of attention as he performed in the packed hall with confidence and swagger.

It comes after James declared he’s “finally the man he’s always wanted to be” – and revealed he has an “exciting” new lady in his life during a recent television appearance.

The reality TV star talked about his newfound confidence since his incredible weight loss transformation and lifestyle overhaul.

Brave: Arg looked smart for the special evening, wearing a black and white printed shirt, which he paired with smart black trousers

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Arg glowed when he gushed to the presenter, 62, that he ‘feels like he’s winning’.

The former TOWIE star began: “I’ve come to a point where I finally feel confident. I’m ready to meet someone and, as cliché as it may be, you can’t love someone until you love yourself and now I can take care of myself, I can take care of someone else.”

Arg revealed: “I met a woman in Mykonos, we sent messages, she’s not English, she lives abroad, but who knows, it’s exciting anyway.”

The TV personality has previously had high-profile relationships with his former co-stars Lydia Bright, 31, with whom he remains close friends, and Gemma ‘The GC’ Collins, 41.

Ladies man: The former TOWIE star showed off his performing skills as he danced with fans, leaving revelers ecstatic as he sang on stage all night long

Adding to his weight loss, he candidly admitted, “I’m still conscious when I’m wearing swim shorts, I go Simon Cowell style with them around my belly button, but I’m lucky the excess skin is minimal.”

“I’ve had to learn a lot and hard lessons, but I don’t feel resentment, I wake up in the morning and look forward to the day ahead.

“There’s nothing better than being clean and sober, I’m achieving everything I set out to do.”

Arg continued: ‘I’ve always wanted to be a wedding singer and now that I’m finally becoming what I want to be, The Arg Band is going to get stronger and stronger. It’s a dream come true.’

Speaking to MailOnline, he previously said his career will now focus on his true passion and performing with his band in Marbella is where he feels happiest.

In an exclusive interview, James, who last appeared on the ITVBe show TOWIE in 2018, said: ‘As much as I love doing everything on TV, I’m really passionate about it and my bread and butter is my band and all my singing performances. ‘