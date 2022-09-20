James Argent goes for a trip around Essex on his Vespa after returning home from trip to Marbella

He recently shared a passionate kiss with his movie star girlfriend Stella Turian when the duo stepped out in Marbella last week.

And James ‘Arg’ Argent appeared in good spirits as he headed out for a ride on his Vespa in Essex on Tuesday.

The former TOWIE star, 34, cut a casual figure for the outing as he wore a navy blue jacket teamed with pink shorts.

Out and about: James ‘Arg’ Argent appeared in good spirits as he set out for a ride on his Vespa in Essex on Tuesday

Safety first with a yellow helmet, James completed his look with a pair of orange trainers.

The TV personality, who previously had an on-again, off-again relationship with Gemma Collins, was solo on his outing.

Last week, MailOnline revealed that Arg had found love again for the first time since his on-again, off-again relationship with Gemma Collins.

The former TOWIE star has been ‘smitten’ with Italian actress Stella, who is 16 years his junior, after the couple met in Mykonos three months ago.

Sources close to the couple say it was “love at first sight” for James, who hasn’t felt this way in years, and that he is “determined” to make the most of this relationship.

“James and Stella are in love, they fell in love from the moment they met and have spent as much time together as possible ever since,” a source told MailOnline.

“This is a big deal for James – he hasn’t been in a relationship for years because he’s been working on himself and now he’s finally ready to share his life with someone.

“The age difference has played no part in their romance so far, they have vacationed together in Italy and Marbella and got to know each other out of the limelight.”

James met Stella, who would have been six years old when he first appeared on TOWIE in 2010, while in Mykonos to attend a friend’s wedding, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.