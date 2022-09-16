James Argent, 34, has found love again with Italian film star Stella Turian, 18

James Argent has found love again for the first time since his on-again, off-again relationship with Gemma Collins, MailOnline can reveal.

The former TOWIE star, 34, has been ‘smitten’ with Italian actress Stella Turian, 18, who is 16 years his junior, after the couple met in Mykonos three months ago.

Sources close to the couple say it was “love at first sight” for James, who hasn’t felt this way in years, and that he is “determined” to make the most of this relationship.

‘They’re in love’: James Argent has found love again for the first time since his on-again, off-again relationship with Gemma Collins, MailOnline can reveal

“James and Stella are in love, they fell in love from the moment they met and have spent as much time together as possible ever since,” a source told MailOnline.

“This is a big deal for James – he hasn’t been in a relationship for years because he’s been working on himself and now he’s finally ready to share his life with someone.

“The age difference has played no part in their romance so far, they have vacationed together in Italy and Marbella and got to know each other out of the limelight.”

James met Stella when he was in Mykonos to attend a friend’s wedding, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

The happy couple were seen kissing passionately and James gazed lovingly into Stella’s eyes this week in photos published by Sun Online.

Stunning: The former TOWIE star, 34, has been ‘smitten’ with Italian actress Stella Turian, 18, who is 16 years his junior, after the couple met in Mykonos three months ago

The TV personality hasn’t dated anyone in public since the end of his turbulent romance with former TOWIE co-star Gemma, who was left heartbroken several times after James called her swear words and they lashed out on and off screen. .

He also dated Lydia Bright of TOWIE, who is now mother to daughter Loretta, while Gemma is engaged to fiancé Rami Hawash.

In 2021, James underwent ‘life-saving’ stomach surgery and has since lost more than 13 stones.

He decided to have the surgery after his weight fluctuated following his battle with depression and substance abuse, which caused the reality star to have suicidal thoughts.