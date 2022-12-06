James Anderson, Ollie Robinson forge new seam alliance to drive England’s famous win

In days gone by, the English swifts would have turned their noses up at Rawalpindi’s field, considering it a great injustice.

A disappointing shade of beige, offering no movement from the straight, butchered by the host’s own seat at lunchtime on day two. Hardly worth their while, especially without a trusty Dukes in hand. Each failure had the perfect constraint given the number of runs and the way they were scored. Going into the final day, with 1,580 runs scored for losing just 19 wickets, all excuses were ready to go. This time, however, they were not entertained.

Jack Leach might have taken the credit with the final dismissal, sealing only England’s third victory in Pakistan, but it was the seamen who dragged the team to the cusp of victory. They were relentless in Pakistan’s pursuit and committed to every plan Ben Stokes suggested: the short-ball tactic to begin with, the run-rate choke in the middle, followed by the reverse swing where Leach got one pin left to knock over. Had Ollie Pope not left a 6.2 overs lead over Naseem Shah before being trapped by the left arm spinner, all 10 would have been taken with quick strokes.

That missed opportunity would have been Stokes’ second, after sending off Babar Azam on the night of day four, and no less than he would have deserved after putting so much effort into the field, from tactics to a trademark punishing 11- over-spell after lunch. . But he was very much an accomplice to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who each returned four wickets with unfailing accuracy, guile and, perhaps most importantly, a remarkable display of stamina.

“The lads say it’s the best away win, but I honestly can’t remember much better than the one at home,” said Anderson. “To force the result on that wicket just took an absolutely massive effort from everyone, the way we batted in the first innings, 650 runs in 100 overs was outstanding.”

Robinson was similarly overwhelmed when he tried to calculate the magnitude of this success. “I think all the hard work I’ve put in over the last 18 months, the dark places I’ve been, to come here to Pakistan and take 20 wickets on that wicket is my proudest moment as an English cricketer. Absolutely. “

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson compare notes in England’s last day•Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Those comments speak to the moment in their careers both players are at. At 40 years old, with 176 caps to his name, there’s no better judge than Anderson on how high this win should rank. He admitted to Stokes that he was emotionally anticipating their media arrangement at the end of the match. For a player known for keeping his feelings in check, this was something his captain took as a clear indication of just how special this was.

“The way we took ten wickets in those first innings was difficult,” said Anderson. “I thought the spinners helped us a lot in that innings. Then the way we went out then, with a real clarity of ‘we’re going to give them something today’.

“We knew we were going to file a report [on day four] and eat a bowl with them that night. We didn’t necessarily think it would be with tea. But the way we batted allowed us to signal to tea and have them dangle a carrot, which I think we should do on this wicket.

“Because as we saw at the end of the day, when they just beat it to death, it was very difficult to get anything out of it. But I just thought it was a huge effort today. We got the ball swinging backwards, which was huge, absolutely huge.”

At first glance, that achievement may have seemed like a happy accident. But it was in fact the result of deliberate tactics as Anderson himself was stopped at the new ball for the first time since the second innings at Chennai in early 2021, which also happened to be the last time that England a Test away from home. Instead, England started with bumpers from Robinson and Stokes, roughing up one side of the ball before Anderson came on the attack. His first two overs came shortly before the ball began to tail.

“The way Robbo bowled and, actually, the way Robbo and Stokesy bowled a new ball last night I thought was brilliant, that bouncer theory got some early wickets and got the ball rolling. And then today we knew it was it’s going to be nerve-wracking. But the way we completed our task was just brilliant.”

Robinson, meanwhile, is a relative youngster at 29, and this was his first test win abroad. But we’re barely six months on from the very public laments about his condition in the Caribbean, after the issue first came up at the end of last winter’s Ashes series. The message was received loud and clear. Again, Stokes was a facilitator and spoke to Robinson early in his tenure to underline his qualities as a bowler but reinforce the need to be able to give everything to the cause. He returned in the summer during the Test series with South Africa that looked slim, but the 43 overs from gravel in both innings – split 21-22 and going through – reinforced his increased durability.

“I woke up [on the morning of day five] and I had no pain,” Robinson explained. “And I think that’s a good sign for where I am and where my body is.”

“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done and the backroom staff of England, and how good they’ve been with me and got me to this place. So it’s just been a really good team performance and I’m happy to be here now.

“It’s one of those games where you need all 11 players to pull in one direction as hard as you can. And I think we did that really well. And obviously the lights are just out and we just got the win. “

Anderson, Robinson and Ben Stokes enjoy England’s victory•Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The prospect of going again so soon after such an effort, with the second test starting at Multan on Friday, does not deter him. “Actually, yes,” was his reply when asked if he thought he could back this up. “I’m looking forward to a few days of rest and a little training session before the second test and I’ll be fine. I’ll get a few ice baths and a little treatment from the physio, a couple of massages, and hopefully be ready to go.”

There’s a lot to be said about the way Anderson and Robinson’s relationship has blossomed, since the latter found himself close to the Test squad during the extensive group training sessions required during the Covid summer of 2020. Robinson’s skills immediately caught Anderson’s attention – as did the rest of the group, who began calling him “Glenn McGrath” – and immediately considered him not only a peer, but someone who could give him some ideas. And in the absence of long-time bowling partner, confidant and friend, Stuart Broad, who is on paternity leave in the UK, Anderson has an ideal replacement.

The pair consulted throughout their time in the field, with one always being halfway or halfway when the other had the ball in hand. In the end, it was all about encouraging the other person to keep going, rather than giving specific advice. “Things like ‘hold your legs up, get your legs up,'” Anderson explained. “Just keep running in, just focus on the next ball. Just keep it real simple.”

“We [the seamers] didn’t bowl much in the first innings, 20 overs [each]. It wasn’t a huge workload. So we were pretty fresh coming into day five, even though we didn’t have much rest. But I just thought we were holding each other up. There were times when one of us would flag and then the other would have to pick it up. And just say keep going.”

Robinson admitted that he and Anderson even tried to provoke a reaction to Pakistan’s line-up, trying to break their concentration in those crucial final passages after lunch. Not that the Sussex Quick needs an excuse to let a batsman know what was on his mind. But after watching Anderson enjoy a bit of sledding, he thought he might as well amplify the older man’s annoyance.

“I think that’s part of my game, trying to get under their skin. And I felt like we did that with some of their batters and got them out of their bubble by playing some shots they might not have played.

“I guess that’s part of the game, isn’t it? Try to get out of the opposition a bit and that makes it more fun too. So yeah, I followed Jimmy.”

England arrived in Multan on Tuesday, later than expected after their charter flight was delayed by three and a half hours due to fog. They have Wednesday off before training on Thursday ahead of the second test. A decision will likely be made on whether Anderson and Robinson can go back-to-back, especially now that it’s clear that Mark Wood has gotten over his hip injury.

However, should they get another chance, the pair will be motivated to build on what has been an excellent start to this tour for the team and for themselves, and will no doubt propel each other in an effort to reach the same heights. to achieve.