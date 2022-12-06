James Anderson, Ollie Robinson forge new seam alliance to drive England’s famous win

In days gone by, the English swifts would have turned their noses up at Rawalpindi’s field, considering it a great injustice.
“The lads say it’s the best away win, but I honestly can’t remember much better than the one at home,” said Anderson. “To force the result on that wicket just took an absolutely massive effort from everyone, the way we batted in the first innings, 650 runs in 100 overs was outstanding.”
“The way we took ten wickets in those first innings was difficult,” said Anderson. “I thought the spinners helped us a lot in that innings. Then the way we went out then, with a real clarity of ‘we’re going to give them something today’.
“We knew we were going to file a report [on day four] and eat a bowl with them that night. We didn’t necessarily think it would be with tea. But the way we batted allowed us to signal to tea and have them dangle a carrot, which I think we should do on this wicket.
“Because as we saw at the end of the day, when they just beat it to death, it was very difficult to get anything out of it. But I just thought it was a huge effort today. We got the ball swinging backwards, which was huge, absolutely huge.”
“The way Robbo bowled and, actually, the way Robbo and Stokesy bowled a new ball last night I thought was brilliant, that bouncer theory got some early wickets and got the ball rolling. And then today we knew it was it’s going to be nerve-wracking. But the way we completed our task was just brilliant.”
“I woke up [on the morning of day five] and I had no pain,” Robinson explained. “And I think that’s a good sign for where I am and where my body is.”
“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done and the backroom staff of England, and how good they’ve been with me and got me to this place. So it’s just been a really good team performance and I’m happy to be here now.
“It’s one of those games where you need all 11 players to pull in one direction as hard as you can. And I think we did that really well. And obviously the lights are just out and we just got the win. “
The prospect of going again so soon after such an effort, with the second test starting at Multan on Friday, does not deter him. “Actually, yes,” was his reply when asked if he thought he could back this up. “I’m looking forward to a few days of rest and a little training session before the second test and I’ll be fine. I’ll get a few ice baths and a little treatment from the physio, a couple of massages, and hopefully be ready to go.”
The pair consulted throughout their time in the field, with one always being halfway or halfway when the other had the ball in hand. In the end, it was all about encouraging the other person to keep going, rather than giving specific advice. “Things like ‘hold your legs up, get your legs up,'” Anderson explained. “Just keep running in, just focus on the next ball. Just keep it real simple.”
“We [the seamers] didn’t bowl much in the first innings, 20 overs [each]. It wasn’t a huge workload. So we were pretty fresh coming into day five, even though we didn’t have much rest. But I just thought we were holding each other up. There were times when one of us would flag and then the other would have to pick it up. And just say keep going.”
Robinson admitted that he and Anderson even tried to provoke a reaction to Pakistan’s line-up, trying to break their concentration in those crucial final passages after lunch. Not that the Sussex Quick needs an excuse to let a batsman know what was on his mind. But after watching Anderson enjoy a bit of sledding, he thought he might as well amplify the older man’s annoyance.
“I think that’s part of my game, trying to get under their skin. And I felt like we did that with some of their batters and got them out of their bubble by playing some shots they might not have played.
“I guess that’s part of the game, isn’t it? Try to get out of the opposition a bit and that makes it more fun too. So yeah, I followed Jimmy.”
However, should they get another chance, the pair will be motivated to build on what has been an excellent start to this tour for the team and for themselves, and will no doubt propel each other in an effort to reach the same heights. to achieve.
Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo