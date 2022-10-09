Jameela Jamil sizzles in a quirky Moschino coat with red inflatable lapels at New York Comic Con

<!–

Jameel Jamil had all eyes on her when she arrived at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

The She-Hulk: Attorney At Law actress, 36, hit the red carpet in a quirky Moschino coat that highlighted her roomy cleavage and model legs.

It had a cartoonish look to it thanks to the red inflatable lapels that formed the shape of a heart, as well as matching faux front pockets.

She wore a black vinyl clutch with a big heart on the front and hid her eyes behind a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Her dark hair fell halfway down her back and her bangs covered much of her forehead.

She was in high red high heels that matched the rest of her ensemble.

The Good Place star later took the stage to talk about Star Trek: Prodigy.

She cast a radiant white smile on her lips, which were painted the most vibrant cherry red.

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated show, set in the Star Trek universe, that revolves around “A group of teenagers steal a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to explore the galaxy,” according to the show. IMDb page.

The show stars Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jason Mantzoukas, Jimmi Simpson and many more famous stars.

Jamil appears in only two episodes of the show as a character named Ensign Asencia.

While she has a limited role in the Star Trek series, she also has some big roles along the way.

She will narrate the film The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight and has a role in the new television show Pitch Perfect, based on the film series of the same name.