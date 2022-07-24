Jameela Jamil shows off her style credentials in busty black dress at Comic Con 2022 

Jameela Jamil proved her fashion talent when she attended the third day of Comic Con 2022 in San Diego on Saturday.

The actress, 36, looked incredible as she put on a busty display in a black dress that showed off her long legs.

Her outfit boasted a cutout across the bust to show off her ample assets, and hugged her sensational figure.

The dress was decorated with a quirky crocodile crawling over the skirt and was made of mirrored panels for an extra touch of sparkle.

Jameela paired the mini dress with black tights and added height to her already impressive frame with a pair of black high heels.

The Good Place star’s long raven locks were styled in neat curls and flowed down her back.

She topped off her look with a dab of dark red lipstick and heavy winged black eyeliner, while opting for different facial jewels for added drama.

Jameela attended Comic Con to promote her new Marvel TV series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

She plays Titania, a rival of incredible strength to Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular role of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

Jennifer gained her superpowers after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo.

With her newfound strength and height of six feet, Jennifer longs back to her days as an anonymous lawyer, but instead becomes much more famous and is hired at a firm that specializes in cases involving superhumans.

A teaser trailer for the show was released in May and many fans expressed disappointment at the CGI but gave a thumbs up to the addition of the She-Hulk character, with one fan calling her “the new face of MCU.” .

The first of nine episodes debuts on Disney+ on August 17.

