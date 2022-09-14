Jameela Jamil looks the epitome of style as she steps out in New York

She is known for her incredible sense of style.

And Jameela Jamil, 36, looked the pinnacle of chic in an oversized corduroy suit when she stepped out in New York on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old actress exuded sophistication when she teamed the look with a crocodile print bustier.

Jameela looked fabulous wearing round sunglasses with silver mirrors.

The gorgeous brunette let her outfit make a statement by keeping her accessories to a minimum and stepped out in a pair of pointed toe ankle boots.

The Brit appeared animated on the day, flashing a peace sign during the outing and waving to waiting photographers.

It comes after Jameela joked that her vagina was the “real She-Hulk” while promoting her role in the latest Disney+ superhero series on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

While talking about her stunt work as Titania, Jameela revealed that she had created a “dispute” between herself and Marvel.

“Why are you messing with Marvel? Don’t want to keep working? They’re not going away. What have you done?’, presenter Nikki Glaser asked.

“I’m annoying everywhere,” Jameela said.

Jameela first showed the stunt Marvel Studios chose to punch She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, 36, in the stomach of Titania during a courtroom fight.

“I felt, we’ve seen so many men kick in the balls on television for so long. …We’ve never seen a woman in her vagina. And I believe in equality. So that’s why I wanted, I begged for, I can’t believe they’re so cool. They let me give them their opinion of what it would look like if She-Hulk hit me in the p****,” Jameela said.

The London resident then shared the unaired clip of Titania being punched in the crotch.

“I think we can all agree, thank goodness I’m not responsible for editing Marvel. They made the right decision,’ said Jameela.

‘I don’t know, that looked great. I’m just concerned, did your vagina get CTE after that?” Nikki asked.

“No, she’s okay. She’s strong. She’s the real She-Hulk,” Jameela joked, bursting out laughing.

“Don’t make it mad!” Nikki joked.

Jameela previously revealed in the interview that she was hesitant to take on the role, but now considers it her “favorite character ever.”

“I’m so happy, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Jameela said.

The former Freshly Squeezed host also shared a story about her first day on live television after being cast the week before.

‘I was literally discovered in a bar. I haven’t fucked anyone!” said Jameela.

Jameela remembered that the only advice she was given was not to say the F-word when she saw the red light on top of the camera.

‘That’s what I had in mind, that’s fine. We’re going live. I supply my full link to the camera. All the words on the teleprompter come out. I do a good job. I think we’re done, but I don’t know anything about live TV. I don’t know that something called the network should take you. I don’t know what that means,’ said Jameela.

She was told through her earphones that the network hadn’t taken the show yet and then the producers confusingly told her, “Fill, fill, you have to fill, fill, fill. So I’m like, “Oh my god, I think they really need Phil.”

Jameela said she was asking about Phil while the producer kept saying ‘fill! to fill! to fill!’.

“Finally I’m just going, ‘ ‘Who the f*** is Phil?'” Jameela said of her on-air gaffe.

“First time live on TV?” Nikki asked.

‘First time live. Thank God social media didn’t exist,” Jameela said.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law airs Thursday on the Disney+ streaming service.